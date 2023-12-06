National Archives to hand over 62,000 Biden records to House GOP, including emails using aliases

EXCLUSIVE: The National Archives plans to provide more than 62,000 pages of additional records in response to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s requests, including President Biden's communications using email aliases, and records related to Hunter Biden, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that the records are expected to be turned over to the committee in the coming days. The source said the production will be in addition to the more than 20,000 pages of records from Biden’s time as vice president that the National Archives already has made public on its website.

Comer, R-Ky., initially asked for unredacted emails involving communications between Biden and Hunter Biden’s business associates in September. The committee was seeking unrestricted special access to a case record by the National Archives titled, "Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Their Foreign Business Dealings," which was first made public as a result of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by America First Legal.

Comer, in August, specifically requested any document or communication in which a pseudonym for Joe Biden was included, either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the communication. The aliases and pseudonyms included but were not limited to Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware. Comer also requested any communication in which Hunter Biden and/or his business associates Eric Schwerin or Devon Archer were listed as a recipient, sender or copied.

He also requested drafts of Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada on Dec. 9, 2015; communications from his official vice presidential office to Schwerin, Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper; any records related to travel on Marine Two and Air Force Two; calendars; and more.

"The Biden White House still has an ‘F’ in document production to the Oversight Committee," Comer told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "The White House is trying to make an appearance of cooperation after two brave IRS whistleblowers yesterday provided information revealing Joe Biden used an alias as vice president to email directly with Hunter Biden’s business associate."

Comer was referring to records released by the House Ways & Means Committee turned over by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

Shapley and Ziegler turned over metadata that revealed that Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, used email aliases to communicate with his son Hunter Biden and his business associate Eric Schwerin hundreds of times. Schwerin was president of Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca.

"Just today, President Biden lied again when confronted with information that he interacted with his family’s business associates," Comer told Fox News Digital. "The White House must comply with all of our requests for records from Joe Biden’s time as vice president and all other committee requests related to the impeachment inquiry."

Comer added: "Anything less is obstruction."

President Biden, on Wednesday, was asked about the hundreds of emails exchanged using his email alias to Hunter Biden and Schwerin, and denied they took place.

"I did not, they’re lies. It’s a bunch of lies," Biden said at the White House Wednesday.

Responding to the president, House Oversight Committee Republicans posted on X: "President Biden SHOCKED when confronted about the lies he told regarding his interactions related to his family cashing in on the Biden name."

"We have produced evidence revealing Joe Biden spoke, dined, took meetings, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates," the post continued. "Where are the fact checkers?"

Schwerin, in addition to working as president of Rosemont Seneca, also served as then-Vice President Biden’s "bookkeeper" from 2009 to 2017.

Schwerin, during a March 2023 meeting with the House Oversight Committee staff, explained that "he was not aware of any transactions into or out of the then-Vice President’s bank account related to business conducted by any Biden family member," a spokesperson for the Democrats on the committee told Fox News Digital.

The White House has also cited Schwerin's statement that Biden was not involved in his family's business dealings when pushing back against Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

A person familiar with Schwerin's role in handling then-Vice President Biden's finances told Fox News Digital that Schwerin worked on Biden's personal budget and helped coordinate with his tax preparers.

The individual also pointed to the frequency of Schwerin's communications with Biden and his top aides and said it was "inevitable" Rosemont Seneca business came up in conversations.

Comer has subpoenaed Schwerin for a deposition on Nov. 9. The committee is in communication with his attorney to set a date for the deposition.

Comer is co-leading the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.