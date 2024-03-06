Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Gov. Evers signs off on 9-figure Universities of Wisconsin construction, renovation bill

Bill transfers $423.3M from general fund, allows $110.2M in spending on new UW-Madison building

Associated Press
Published
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday that authorizes spending hundreds of millions of dollars on Universities of Wisconsin construction and renovation projects.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

The governor signed the bill privately on Wednesday morning. The measure is part of a deal Republican lawmakers cut with UW regents in December that limits diversity positions across the UW system in exchange for money to cover staff pay raises and construction projects.

The bill transfers $423.3 million from the state's general fund to the capital improvement fund and authorizes $110.2 million in borrowing to build a new engineering building at UW-Madison, renovate dorms at UW-Whitewater and heating and cooling plants across the system and fund demolition work.

