GOP senators push Kamala Harris testimony as House Oversight eyes subpoena

As the 11th member of former President Joe Biden's administration appeared before the House Oversight Committee this week, Fox News Digital asked senators on Capitol Hill if former Vice President Kamala Harris should testify next.

"I think they should take her behind closed doors and figure out what she knows and what she's willing to talk about," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is leading the investigation into the alleged cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline and use of the autopen during his tenure as president.

Comer said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" last month that the "odds" of Harris getting a subpoena to appear before the House Oversight Committee are "very high."

While Marshall told Fox News Digital that Harris should testify, he admitted, "I don't think you need her testimony to show Americans what I knew as a physician a long time ago, that Joe Biden had a neurodegenerative disease of some sort."

Marshall has a medical degree from the University of Kansas and practiced medicine for more than 25 years before running for public office.

"All you had to do is look at his very fixed, flat face," Marshall explained. "Look at his gait, the way he walked. He had a shuffled walk. He didn't move his arms, hardly at all. When he talked, it was very monotone, a very soft voice. He had malingering thought processes. I don't think it took much to figure that out."

After listing the former president's symptoms, the Kansas senator lamented that Biden "turned weakness into war," creating a national security threat.

During Biden's presidency, the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the death of 13 U.S. soldiers, Russia invaded Ukraine and Hamas attacked Israel, triggering the ongoing war in Gaza.

But as Republicans demand transparency, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital that he is far more worried about the "challenges we face right now," particularly on the economy, inflation and the impact of Trump's tariff policies.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Hoeven R-N.D., defended the accountability argument, telling Fox News Digital that Americans "always want more information and more transparency."

"If you're involved in an administration, you [should] always be willing to come in and say what you did and why you did it, and you know what it's all about. I mean, that's how it works, and that's what the American people want," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden and Harris for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

