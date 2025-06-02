GOP senator demands FBI probe Biden-era vetting process for Boulder terror suspect: 'Under attack'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno has sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation calling for the bureau to get to the bottom of questions surrounding possible terror ties of the man accused of committing a terrorist attack against a pro-Israel group in Colorado.

"Jewish Americans are under attack," Moreno wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. "We are now seeing the horrifying reality of that phrase played out on American streets. If Jews aren't being murdered in cold blood in our nation's capital, they are quite literally being burned alive by an illegal alien."

Moreno's letter comes in the wake of an attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national in the country illegally, was arrested at the scene after he allegedly set his victims on fire as they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was heard yelling "Free Palestine" and other anti-Israel slogans during the attack on victims ranging in age from 52 to 88.

Moreno thanked the FBI, which quickly labeled the violence as a "targeted terror attack," for its "swift action."

"As a member of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, it is my responsibility to investigate and tell the American people the truth about how this illegal alien entered the country under the Biden-Harris Administration and was permitted to not only stay in the country but also commit acts of terror on Jewish Americans," Moreno wrote.

Moreno's letter asks the FBI to respond with answers to questions within 60 days about the potential terror ties of the suspect, including who was harboring him in the United States, who paid for his travel overseas, and what, if any, links does the suspect have to ISIS or Hamas.

Moreno also asked about the vetting process for the suspect when he entered the country during the Biden administration, including how he was allowed to obtain a work authorization and what the basis was for any asylum claim that might have been filed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.

"The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism and is working with the Boulder Police Department to process the crime scene, interview witnesses and gather evidence," the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our strength as a society comes from our shared values, and our commitment to protecting one another. Any attempt to divide us through fear or harm has no place in Boulder – Colorado or anywhere in our nation," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

Federal court filings, according to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin in a post on X, show that Soliman, who has been charged with a federal hate crime, "admitted in an interview that he wants to kill all ‘Zionist’ people and had been planning the attack for a year, and that he would conduct the attack again if he could."

"This man was admitted into the country via a tourist visa during the Biden administration. He overstayed, filed an asylum request, and was granted work authorization by the Biden admin, which expired at the end of March of this year."