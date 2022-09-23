Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Air Force
Published

GOP lawmakers ask Air Force to account for alleged 'wokeness' policies

GOP lawmakers are concerned 'wokeness' policies are undermining the Air Force's mission of keeping America safe

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Caitlyn Jenner responds to Air Force Academy gender controversy Video

Caitlyn Jenner responds to Air Force Academy gender controversy

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner reacts to the U.S. Air Force Academy's fellowship program banning cisgender men, saying these ‘identity politics’ have to stop.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A group of GOP lawmakers who are also U.S. military veterans wrote to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall requesting a briefing on "wokeness" policies allegedly being implemented throughout the Air Force and Air Force Academy.

The lawmakers say the policies were brought to their attention by concerned cadets and their families.

"As veterans, we are proud of our service, experiences, and the opportunities it has provided," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Congressman Mike Gallagher R-Wis., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said in a letter to Kendall.

"However, we want to ensure that the Air Force is focused on outpacing the threat and make certain we can recruit and retain the best Airmen to accomplish the mission."

COAST GUARD DISCHARGING UNVAXXED MEMBERS, ALLEGEDLY DENYING PROMOTIONS DESPITE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION REQUESTS

Luke Air Force Base, home of the 56th Fighter Wing, in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021. 

Luke Air Force Base, home of the 56th Fighter Wing, in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021.  (Oliver Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

"Specifically, we are alarmed that curriculum at the Air Force Academy is instructing cadets to use "Parents/Caregivers/Guardians instead of Mom and Dad. We believe that focusing on pronouns, race and gender instead of unity and the mission does nothing to deter our adversaries."

The lawmakers highlight that Air Force leadership has previously testified that "there is no such Air Force policy regarding the use of pronouns," but added that material shared by Air Force cadets and their families contradicts that testimony

"We consider this a readiness issue and remain concerned about the opportunity cost to training and the negative impact on recruiting and retention," they wrote. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Fox News Digital reported exclusively Friday that the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado is encouraging cadets to apply for a fellowship program for "gender minorities" that specifies "cisgender" men need not apply.

TOM COTTON BLASTS NEW 'WOKE' AIR FORCE ACADEMY TRAINING: KIDS DON'T JOIN THE MILITARY TO LEARN PRONOUNS

An email obtained by Fox News Digital from a concerned cadet alleges that the USAFA is hyper-focused on diversity and inclusion instead of the military threats the country faces.

Air Force Academy cadets salute during the national anthem at Falcon Stadium for their graduation ceremony May 25, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. 

Air Force Academy cadets salute during the national anthem at Falcon Stadium for their graduation ceremony May 25, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo.  (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The Republican lawmakers asked that the Air Force respond to their letter no later than Sept. 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Air Force did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Brianna.Herlihy@Fox.com.

More from Politics