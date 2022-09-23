GOP lawmakers ask Air Force to account for alleged 'wokeness' policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A group of GOP lawmakers who are also U.S. military veterans wrote to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall requesting a briefing on "wokeness" policies allegedly being implemented throughout the Air Force and Air Force Academy.

The lawmakers say the policies were brought to their attention by concerned cadets and their families.

"As veterans, we are proud of our service, experiences, and the opportunities it has provided," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Congressman Mike Gallagher R-Wis., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said in a letter to Kendall.

"However, we want to ensure that the Air Force is focused on outpacing the threat and make certain we can recruit and retain the best Airmen to accomplish the mission."

"Specifically, we are alarmed that curriculum at the Air Force Academy is instructing cadets to use "Parents/Caregivers/Guardians instead of Mom and Dad. We believe that focusing on pronouns, race and gender instead of unity and the mission does nothing to deter our adversaries."

The lawmakers highlight that Air Force leadership has previously testified that "there is no such Air Force policy regarding the use of pronouns," but added that material shared by Air Force cadets and their families contradicts that testimony.

"We consider this a readiness issue and remain concerned about the opportunity cost to training and the negative impact on recruiting and retention," they wrote.

Fox News Digital reported exclusively Friday that the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado is encouraging cadets to apply for a fellowship program for "gender minorities" that specifies "cisgender" men need not apply.

An email obtained by Fox News Digital from a concerned cadet alleges that the USAFA is hyper-focused on diversity and inclusion instead of the military threats the country faces.

The Republican lawmakers asked that the Air Force respond to their letter no later than Sept. 29.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.