GOP lawmaker vows to 'close' controversial Biden-era 'side door' on key issue

New legislation aims to set a limit on the number of immigration parolees allowed into the United States annually.

The "Preventing the Abuse of Immigration Parole Act" would cap parole admissions into the U.S. at 3,000 people a year starting in fiscal year 2029.

It would also "establish congressional findings" that parole for people trying to enter the country should only be conducted "case-by-case." It would also not allow those from "a country of concern" like Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, and Russia to be given parole unless there is special permission granted by the Department of State.

"Biden’s open-border bureaucrats abused immigration parole to serve their free-lunch agenda—exposing the United States to one of the greatest national security vulnerabilities we’ve seen in years," North Carolina Republican Rep. Addison McDowell, the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"When vetting procedures are ignored and the floodgates are opened, it’s hard to believe it wasn’t deliberate. They showed no regard for the American families left to deal with the fallout of their failed policies. My bill, the Preventing the Abuse of Immigration Parole Act, caps parole entries and closes the side door that’s been exploited to bypass our borders," the Republican continued.

McDowell’s bill was inspired by the congressional U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations & Accountability’s finding that 2.8 million individuals were given parole while former President Joe Biden was in office under the purview of former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"The systemic abuse of parole for aliens outside the United States is a threat to national security and future abuse should be prevented," the bill text states.

The 2.8 million figure includes the roughly half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans admitted under a parole program that the Trump administration seeks to end.

A recent stay by the Supreme Court indicates that they could ultimately be successful in the effort to end the CHNV parole program, as the Department of Homeland Security can deport people while the legal battle continues, DHS said in a news release.

"Today’s decision is a victory for the American people. The Biden Administration lied to America," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on May 30 about the Supreme Court’s decision.

"They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed," she added.

The proposal comes as the House recently passed the reconciliation bill, which includes additional funding for immigration enforcement – and it's currently on the Senate side before it could hit President Donald Trump's desk.