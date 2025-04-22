Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

GOP lawmaker touts $19M Trump tariff success story in her district: 'New model for American manufacturing'

GOP Rep. Erin Houchin is celebrating Guardian Bikes' new investment in her district

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Trump is bringing China to the table, says Cardone Capital CEO Video

Trump is bringing China to the table, says Cardone Capital CEO

Cardone Capital founder and CEO Grant Cardone discusses the long-term benefits of President Donald Trump’s economic and tariff agenda on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

FIRST ON FOX: An Indiana lawmaker is celebrating an American bicycle company opening a new manufacturing plant in her district after President Donald Trump launched his aggressive tariff campaign against China.

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital that Guardian Bikes is starting with a new $19 million investment in Seymour, Indiana to expand their operations there – which she said will create new local jobs.

"The number of job opportunities that are available, the investment right here in southern Indiana, that’s money that’s staying right here at home and not going outside the country. And certainly away from China," Houchin said in her first interview on the topic.

TRUMP SHREDS BIDEN, ‘RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS’ IN EASTER MESSAGE

Erin Houchin, Donald Trump

Rep. Erin Houchin, left, is celebrating Guardian Bikes, center, bringing more of its operations to the U.S. in response to President Trump. (Getty Images/Guardian Bikes)

The Indiana Republican, now in her second term, said she first visited Guardian Bikes shortly after being elected to Congress. At the time, they had just 16 employees, she said.

"At the time, they talked to us about their desire to become a 100% made in the USA bicycle factory," Houchin said. "Currently, over 97% of bicycles are made outside of the United States. Many are assembled in the United States, but their component parts mostly come from China."

Guardian Bikes specifically relied on Chinese imports for 70% of its production, she said.

After Trump’s election in November 2024, however, she said "they have been slowly working toward being 100% made in the USA."

"They just announced $19 million in financing with JPMorgan Chase to launch the first large-scale bicycle frame manufacturing operation in the United States," Houchin said. "This has been made possible by President Trump’s trade policies…it's just pretty incredible that we have a president right now that is focused so much…on creating a level playing field for American companies."

Trump tariffs

Trump announced sweeping tariffs earlier this month (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Houchin said the company is aiming to increase its "mass market" bicycles manufactured in the U.S. from 100,000 to over 1 million.

"That’s just very, very exciting," she said.

Guardian Bikes also currently has locations in California and Pennsylvania, with two more expected in Texas and Georgia this year, according to the company’s website.

The site also touts the company’s plans to manufacture its bike frames in Indiana, and vows to be "rapidly" moving toward being made entirely within the United States.

"We brought Guardian Bikes production to the U.S., because we believe the future of manufacturing is local, fast, and data-driven. Indiana, and specifically Seymour, offers the perfect combination of workforce, infrastructure, and proximity to our customer base," Guardian Bikes CEO Brian Riley told Fox News Digital. "It’s not just about making bikes – it’s about building a new model for American manufacturing."

WHAT THE FINANCIAL MARKETS ARE SCREAMING ABOUT TRUMP'S TARIFFS

Guardian Bikes manufacturing plant

One of Guardian Bikes' U.S.-based plants. (Guardian Bikes)

It comes as critics of Trump’s sweeping tariff plans have accused him of upending the global economy.

Supporters of the plan, however, have hailed it as both a potent negotiating strategy and a long-needed solution to jobs moving overseas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A cornerstone of Trump’s policy has been a 10% tariff on all imports to the U.S. Plans for additional reciprocal tariffs, which Trump announced earlier this month, were dropped against countries that have not retaliated against the U.S.

However, Trump has levied a massive 145% base tariff across all of Beijing’s exports in a bid to crack down on the U.S.'s growing reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News Digital, "Trillions in historic investment commitments from industry leaders – now including Guardian Bikes – since Election Day only reinforces what President Trump has been saying all along: if you make your product in America, you don’t have to worry about tariffs."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics