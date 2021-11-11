While Biden's polls plunge, Republicans have a clear message: it will be morning again in America soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Within days of retaking the Virginia governor’s mansion and a shockingly close governor’s race in New Jersey, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants passed a motion in the dead of night that would allow them to hold a vote on their reckless multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spending spree before Thanksgiving.

Instead of acknowledging that voters overwhelmingly rejected their big government socialist agenda, Democrats blamed everyone other than their own disastrous policies that are causing economic pain for working- and middle-class families for their electoral defeats.

President Joe Biden is doubling down on his 2,135-page big government socialist agenda that will ship jobs overseas, cause prices of everyday household goods at the grocery store to keep skyrocketing, and lead to even higher energy prices at the pump and in your home.

President Biden and Speaker Pelosi are out of touch with everyday Americans. An ABC News poll reported that roughly 7 in 10 Americans do not have a clear sense of what President Biden’s economic agenda actually is. When asked if President Biden’s legislative agenda would help them, 32 percent thought it would hurt people like them, 24 percent said they didn’t know, and 18 percent thought Democrats’ legislation would make no difference. The more that the American people learn about what’s hidden in the Democrats’ socialist agenda, the less they support it.

In their radical spending spree, Democrats include a tax on natural gas that could cost families in the form of higher electricity bills, while destroying 90,000 American jobs.

The natural gas tax disproportionately hurts lower and middle-income families and could increase household energy costs up to 30 percent. This clearly breaks President Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000.

The Biden Administration’s out-of-control spending and radical climate agenda have already raised the price of gasoline and electricity, making it more expensive for the average American to heat their home this winter and fuel their car.

Gas prices are at a seven-year high, and inflation is surging. Fuel prices are more than 40 percent higher than they were last year, and people are feeling that pain at gas stations all across the country. Families are suffering due to rising inflation, and instead of offering solutions, Democrats are doubling down on a socialist agenda that will cause inflation to skyrocket even higher.

Pelosi’s tax-and-spend buffet also directs an additional $80 billion to the IRS so they can hire 87,000 more IRS agents, more than doubling the number of agents, who they want to be tasked with targeting and snooping on the bank accounts of American families, seniors in fixed incomes, and small businesses.

Democrats want to raise your taxes to give $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants and give them mass amnesty. This is outrageous and unfair. Why should people who illegally cross our border get rewarded for breaking the law with bigger checks than Gold Star families receive?

President Biden’s failed border security and immigration policies have created the worst border crisis in 30 years. $450,000 payments and mass amnesty will only escalate Biden’s border crisis by encouraging more illegal immigrants to enter the United States illegally.

Federal and state law enforcement officers arrested more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants along the southern border during Joe Biden’s presidency. This is more than the population of Dallas, Texas, the ninth-largest city in America. President Biden needs to secure our southern border, rather than turning our border over to drug cartels and human smugglers.



Instead of listening to the American people and fixing the crises they created, President Biden and Congressional Democrats continue to try to ram their radical left tax-and-spending spree through Congress. This is why a growing majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance, and 71 percent of Americans believe that the United States is heading in the wrong direction.

House Republicans see the crises in the United States for what they are: detrimental to the lives of Americans. We are working tirelessly to fight President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s far-left socialist agenda by focusing on finishing President Trump’s economic recovery, lowering the cost of food, gas, and electricity, funding the police, and securing our southern border. When Republicans take back the House in 2022, our focus will be the American people, not implementing a big-government socialist agenda that bankrupts our country.

While Democrats are prioritizing their inflationary policies, giving illegal immigrants $450,000 payments, and defunding the police, Republicans are listening to the American people. Compared to the Democrats, voters believe that Republicans "would do a better job" on border security by 27 percent, on inflation by 24 percent, on crime by 22 percent, and the economy by 18 percent.

With less than one year until the 2022 midterms, Republicans have a clear message to voters: we will confront Biden’s self-made crises, and "Morning Again in America" will come back home soon.