GOP congresswoman wants Biden, White House staff to take drug test amid cocaine controversy

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is calling for President Biden and White House staff members to take a drug test after a bag of cocaine was found inside the executive mansion over the holiday weekend.

"So let me get this straight, the White House is refusing to say whether the cocaine culprit will be arrested," Boebert questioned in a tweet on Thursday.

"Well, I think we should drug test EVERYONE, including Joe Biden, until we know who smuggled illegal drugs into the White House," she said.

NO SUSPECT YET IN WHITE HOUSE COCAINE INVESTIGATION, CULPRIT MAY NEVER BE FOUND: SOURCE

On Wednesday, the Secret Service confirmed to Fox News that the substance found in a bag in the West Wing of the White House by a member of the Secret Service on Sunday evening was cocaine. The discovery prompted the response of a hazmat team and the fire department while the Secret Service blocked the streets around the White House.

It was originally reported that Secret Service discovered the illegal drug in a common area of the West Wing, but it has since been confirmed that the cocaine was actually found in a more secure location near an entrance used by various staff members from different government agencies. The place where the drug was found is also near the Situation Room — a conference room and intelligence-management center located in the basement of the West Wing.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the law enforcement agency was still investigating while fielding questions about the culprit.

Allies of the Biden administration fumed at reports after the cocaine was found in the White House.

"It’s all political fodder right now, political bull s***," an anonymous source close to the White House told The Hill . The insider scoffed that the story was predictably being leveraged by the right, after former President Trump claimed the illegal drug belong to President Biden and his son Hunter.

SEN. COTTON GRILLS SECRET SERVICE ON WHETHER WHITE HOUSE COCAINE CULPRIT WILL BE ARRESTED

"I think it’s comical. Of course, you’re going to do what you need to do. Any time the opposition has a way to lean in and provide some type of antidote or response that’s going to get people wired up — they’re going to do so," the source added.

While President Biden and his family were at Camp David over the July 4th weekend, White House officials refused to deny Trump's claims during Thursday's press gaggle.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates invoked the Hatch Act to dodge the question. "I don't have a response to that, because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act," Bates said to a reporter.

The legislation prohibits federal employees from talking about or using federal resources for campaign purposes.

The Secret Service on Thursday still had no suspects in the investigation into who brought the illegal drug into the White House, and it's not clear whether a culprit will ever be found, a source told Fox News Digital.

The source, who is familiar with the Secret Service probe, told Fox News Digital that it will take time to review the evidence and said that officials admitted there is a possibility they will not be able to determine who brought the drugs into the building.

The source added that multiple tests have been run on the cocaine container, including DNA and fingerprints tests.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote to the Secret Service on Wednesday to demand more information on the finding.

"If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws," he wrote.

Fox News' Kristine Parks, Andrew Mark Miller, and Houston Keene contributed to this report.