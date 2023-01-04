Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says she was 'sexually harassed' while leaving Capitol office

Luna was elected to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District in November

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Anna Paulina Luna shares how she turned her district 'deep ruby red' in Florida Video

Anna Paulina Luna shares how she turned her district 'deep ruby red' in Florida

Florida Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots activism for playing a major role in her election victory and reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP's impact on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

Florida GOP Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna — one of 20 Republicans to vote against electing Kevin McCarthy speaker — says she was "sexually harassed" while leaving her office in the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

"When you’re a woman who stands up to the swamp, you are sexually harassed leaving your office, accused of having sex with members, being a witch, and more lies," Luna wrote in a tweet, which was accompanied by a self-recorded video that showed Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo repeatedly asking her questions.

ANNA PAULINA LUNA SHARES HOW SHE TURNED HER DISTRICT 'DEEP RUBY RED' IN FLORIDA

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is seen outside a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is seen outside a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"This is why we must drain the swamp," added Luna, who was elected in November to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District. "This is not journalism. Is this how female reps are treated?"

The video, which has now been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Twitter, shows Petrizzo peppering Luna with a series of questions as he followed her through the Capitol and into the street.

In the video, Petrizzo, referring to comments made by one of Luna's would-be rivals in her congressional race, asks Luna if she is "a witch."

Petrizzo's questions stemmed from a letter obtained by the outlet that was reportedly sent by the law firm Holland & Knight at the direction of Luna after Matt Tito, who reportedly considered a primary challenge to Luna, made a series of allegations against her during an appearance on a radio show.

The video also showed Petrizzo asking Luna whether she had "some sort of relationship with a representative" and if she would like to offer a comment.

Representative-elect Anna Luna, a Republican from Florida, following a group photograph outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Representative-elect Anna Luna, a Republican from Florida, following a group photograph outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luna maintained composure throughout the video and refused to acknowledge Petrizzo's questions.

The congresswoman-elect, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has denied the allegations, telling the outlet in a separate instance that the allegations are "not true."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics