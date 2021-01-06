GOP congressman who objected to election results condemns protesters breaching Capitol: 'This is despicable'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., condemned violent, pro-Trump protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and interrupted the proceedings to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"This is despicable," Waltz said on "The Daily Briefing." "This is not who we are as a country. We were debating this, through debate and discussion from our interpretations of the Constitution ... There is no place for violence."

Waltz is one of many Republican members of Congress who announced they would object to certifying electors in states won by Biden. Protesters broke into the Capitol building shortly after 2 p.m., forcing the House floor to be evacuated.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: We are on the House floor. We've been informed that protesters have penetrated the Capitol. Tear gas has been deployed. Members now have masks that are in the Capitol, and we're now being evacuated...

This is despicable. This is not who we are as a country. We were debating this through debate and discussion from our interpretations of the Constitution. Members were objecting to people's concerns, but there is no place for violence. I've served in places overseas in Africa and Afghanistan ... where violence is how we solve our disputes. Not here in America ...

We're following instructions from the Capitol Police who are doing a fantastic job ... We are moving downstairs into the basement.