GOP candidates clash over Ukraine War funding: 'this is disastrous'

Republican candidates sparred on the billions of federal dollars going to Ukraine in their war with Russia.

The Ukraine War took center stage in Wednesday's GOP presidential debate, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy saying he would not continue the funding if elected.

"I would not, and I think that this is disastrous, that we are protecting against an invasion across somebody else's border when we should use those same military resources to prevent the invasion of our own southern border here in the United States of America," Ramaswamy said.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took a difference stance. He noted he "went to Ukraine" to see for himself "what Vladimir Putin's army was doing" to Ukrainians.

"This is the Vladimir Putin who Donald Trump called brilliant and a genius," Christie said. "If we don't stand up against this type of autocratic killing, we in Washington, we will be next."

The eight candidates met Wednesday night for the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the one and two spots on the debate stage as former President Trump refused to hop into the conversation.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum took the debate stage on crutches after tearing his ACL.

Meanwhile, Biden was declared the Democratic nominee by Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.