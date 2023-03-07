GOP to advance bills that would ban biological males competing in women's sports

Republicans in the House of Representatives are set to advance legislation that would ban biological males from competing in women's sports for the first time.

The House Education and Workforce Committee, headed by Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is expected to review a set of bills that would address growing concerns over biological males choosing to compete against women, as well as protect parental rights, during a Wednesday markup.

BILL TO BAN BIOLOGICAL MALES FROM GIRLS' SPORTS TEAMS FAILS IN OHIO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The bills include the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 and the Parents Bill of Rights Act, both of which have become priority pieces of legislation under the new Republican majority headed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Democrats and the Left are promoting dangerous gender politics that allow biological males to compete against female athletes and deprive them of opportunities to excel," Foxx said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I remember when Title IX was passed—women did not have the same opportunities to pursue athletic excellence or scholarships as men did, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recognized this as deeply unfair."

ESPN'S SAGE STEELE CALLS DECISION ON USA POWERLIFTING AND TRANSGENDER ATHLETES ‘UNFAIR TO WOMEN’

"Evidently, the fight for fairness is not over. H.R. 734 is an important step in defending opportunities for women across the country," she added.

Over a dozen states have taken up their own bills to address the issue of parental rights and men competing in women's sports, including the highly touted ones signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.