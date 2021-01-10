Google, Microsoft, Verizon on Biden Inauguration Committee donor list

Google, Microsoft, and Verizon are among President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Committee donors.

The Biden Inaugural Committee released a list of all contributors who donated over $200, but didn't specify how much each contributor donated.

News that Google donated to the inaugural committee comes amid conservative furor after the tech company said it would suspend social media platform Parler’s listing from its Play Store, citing a failure to moderate "egregious content" related to violence at the U.S. Capitol this week.

In addition, Big Tech employees have landed top posts on the Biden-Harris transition team and Republicans are raising concerns that the additions to the team and the next administration are "evidence" that Silicon Valley "works hand in glove" with Democratic politicians.

At least nine different Biden transition team members or advisers previously held positions at Facebook, Google, or Twitter. And several transition team members worked in the Obama administration before joining one of the tech giants and then later reentering politics as part of the Biden team.

Corporate donations to inaugural committees are not unusual, and Microsoft was listed as giving $500,000 in equipment to Trump's inauguration committee in 2017, CNBC reported. Google was listed as giving $285,000.

Biden received roughly $12 million in contributions from employees in the "Internet" industry during the 2020 campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Other corporations and organizations on the Biden Inaugural Committee's donor list include Comcast, Qualcomm, Boeing, United Food and Commercial Workers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The inaugural committee said it refused to take money from fossil fuel companies, their executives or PACs organized by them.

