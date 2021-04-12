Gingrich: Kamala Harris put in charge of border 'because they knew she wouldn’t do anything'

Newt Gingrich claimed Monday on "Fox & Friends" that the border crisis was not a mistake and that Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge because they knew she wouldn't do anything to fix the situation.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 19 DAYS WITHOUT A NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE

NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at a piece of history, sometimes the obvious is accurate. They wanted Harris to be in charge of the border because they knew she wouldn’t do anything. This is not a mistake, this is why they refuse to call it a crisis.

They want the border to be open. Go back and look at the presidential primary debates. They are all in favor of open borders. They are all in favor of eliminating ICE. They are all in favor of eliminating any threat to sanctuary cities.

So from their perspective, the next ten or fifteen thousand people [who come in] are good because it further increases the number of illegal immigrants in the United States, which is what they want...

Of course, it’s working. What if your goal was to have the maximum number of illegal people in the United States? How would you do better than Biden?

