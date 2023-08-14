Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Georgia Capitol beefs up security in anticipation of possible Trump indictment and protests

Georgia officials say duration and intensity of protests will dictate how long Capitol security gates will remain closed

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Timing of Trump indictment is 'not coincidental': Rep. Dan Meuser Video

Timing of Trump indictment is 'not coincidental': Rep. Dan Meuser

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the DOJ's appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, the Biden family business dealings and the timing of the Trump indictment. 

Georgia officials announced on Monday that security gates around the state's Capitol will be closed starting Tuesday in anticipation of protests following the indictments of former President Trump and others.

"In anticipation of potential protests occurring as a result of high-profile indictments expected later this week, [Georgia Building Authority] will be closing the security gates around the Capitol for an undetermined period of time," the announcement read. "The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed."

The announcement also noted that the gates would be closing sometime during business hours on Tuesday, and the closing could last for several days.

FORMER GEORGIA LT. GOV. GEOFF DUNCAN TO TESTIFY BEFORE GRAND JURY TUESDAY AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TRUMP INDICTMENT

Georgia Capitol security bolstered

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: A Fulton County Sheriff officer rearranges fencing around the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The heightened security is in place as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may announce a grand jury indictment in her investigation into former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Last week, security was ramped up outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia, with the street outside the courthouse closed off with barriers.

Multiple police agencies and a bomb-sniffing dog for media vehicles were also outside the courthouse, according to reports.

TRUMP INDICTMENTS MAY DOMINATE 2024 RACE — ‘IT WILL BE INESCAPABLE’

Gates setup outside Georgia courthouse

People enter the Fulton County Courthouse as barricades run along the street. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The closures from last week were expected to be in place through Aug. 18.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, and she indicated she would make an announcement sometime this month.

GEORGIA COURTHOUSE RAMPS UP SECURITY AHEAD OF POTENTIAL 4TH TRUMP INDICTMENT 

Fulton County bolsters security in captiol area

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County Sheriff officers block off a street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The heightened security is in place as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may announce a grand jury indictment in her investigation into former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The DA told area judges and law enforcement in May that she planned to present her case to a grand jury in the first half of August.

If the grand jury hands down an indictment, it will be the fourth for Trump and the second related to the 2020 election.

The former president currently faces charges for making hush payments to a porn star, mishandling classified documents, and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

Anders Hagstrom of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

