Georgia Capitol beefs up security in anticipation of possible Trump indictment and protests

Georgia officials announced on Monday that security gates around the state's Capitol will be closed starting Tuesday in anticipation of protests following the indictments of former President Trump and others.

"In anticipation of potential protests occurring as a result of high-profile indictments expected later this week, [Georgia Building Authority] will be closing the security gates around the Capitol for an undetermined period of time," the announcement read. "The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed."

The announcement also noted that the gates would be closing sometime during business hours on Tuesday, and the closing could last for several days.

Last week, security was ramped up outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia, with the street outside the courthouse closed off with barriers.

Multiple police agencies and a bomb-sniffing dog for media vehicles were also outside the courthouse, according to reports.

The closures from last week were expected to be in place through Aug. 18.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, and she indicated she would make an announcement sometime this month.

The DA told area judges and law enforcement in May that she planned to present her case to a grand jury in the first half of August.

If the grand jury hands down an indictment, it will be the fourth for Trump and the second related to the 2020 election.

The former president currently faces charges for making hush payments to a porn star, mishandling classified documents, and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

