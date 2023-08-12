Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to testify before grand jury Tuesday ahead of possible Trump indictment

The former lieutenant governor of Georgia said Saturday that he will testify before a Fulton County grand jury regarding the 2020 election ahead of a possible state-level indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness," former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan wrote in a tweet.

The developments are the latest sign that a state-level indictment could be coming soon for the former president. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and allies broke state laws in 2021 as they tried to overturn the 2020 election loss in the state to then-candidate Biden.

The investigation is expected to have focused on a call Trump made to George Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he suggested he "find" the nearly 12,000 votes necessary for him to take the state. Trump has said the call was "perfect."

Trump claimed this week he believes Willis will try to indict him for political reasons.

"She’s got a lot of problems. But she wants to indict me to try to run for some other office," Trump said on Tuesday

Willis indicated to area judges and law enforcement in May that she planned to announce charging decisions before Sept. 1. The Associated Press reported this week that barriers have been erected in front of the main courthouse and the street was closed this week and is expected to remain so next week.

If an indictment is handed down in Georgia, it would be the fourth instance of criminal charges against Trump, who is the clear frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records brought by a Manhattan grand jury after a years-long investigation into alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal leading up to the 2016 election. Both women were paid for their silence on alleged affairs with Trump — affairs Trump has repeatedly denied.

In June, Trump was indicted on federal charges that emerged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation related to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He again pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from the same investigation, but relating to 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has claimed all the charges are politically motivated and this week dismissed the federal indictments as "bulls---." Trump has also suggested that the stack of indictments is fueling his popularity in the 2024 polls and said that "every time I get indicted, I like to check the polls," which elicited laughter from the crowd.

The former president quipped that "one more indictment and I think this election’s over."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.