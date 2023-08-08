Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Georgia courthouse ramps up security ahead of potential 4th Trump indictment

Fulton County DA Fani Willis planned to present her case to a grand jury in August

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Ramped up security outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia is the latest sign that former President Trump may soon face a fourth indictment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, and she has indicated she will make an announcement sometime this month.

Officers from multiple police departments were present outside the courthouse Tuesday, along with a bomb-sniffing dog for media vehicles, according to NBC News.

The street outside the courthouse has also been closed off with barriers.

Trump

Ramped up security outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia is the latest sign that former President Donald Trump may soon face a fourth indictment.

Willis notified area judges and law enforcement in May that she planned to present her case to a grand jury in the first half of August.

"I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14," Willis wrote in a letter to the chief district judge, according to NBC.

If the grand jury hands down an indictment, it will be the fourth for the former president and the second related to the 2020 election. Trump currently faces charges for making hush payments to a porn star, mishandling classified documents, and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

Former President Donald Trump clapping

Former President Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates on Sept. 3, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"We’re ready," Willis told FOX 5 Atlanta on Thursday. "We’re concentrating on Georgia and things that impacted Georgia."

"The oath requires that I follow the law, that if someone broke the law in Fulton County, Georgia, then I have a duty to prosecute," she continued.

Willis first opened her investigation into Trump more than two years ago after the 2020 election. According to The Associated Press, Willis' team is investigating Trump and his associates for potential violations of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Fulton County GA District Attorney Fani Willis in green standing in front of books and Former President Donald Trump in suit looking serious

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, left, and former President Trump. (The Washington Post-David Walter Banks/Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump's legal team has tried repeatedly to block Willis' investigation, but to no avail.

