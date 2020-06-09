George Floyd's brother to testify on Capitol Hill: What to know

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on police brutality on Wednesday, following the release of the “Justice in Policing” Act Monday. Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd -- whose death in police custody sparked protests across the nation and globe -- will testify, along with a number of other witnesses.

The hearing seeks “to examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments," according to the committee.

Here’s what to know:

The hearing will be a combination of in-person and virtual testimony and will be streamed live on the House Judiciary YouTube page beginning at 10 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a similar hearing on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations" on June 16.

For the House hearing, Democrats have recommended nine witnesses and Republicans have recommended three.

The witnesses recommended by Republicans are:

Angela Underwood Jacobs -- in-person witness

Jacobs is the first black woman elected to Lancaster City Council. She previously served as the city's criminal justice commissioner. She previously ran for U.S. Congress.

Jacobs’ brother, Federal Protective Services Officer David Underwood, was shot and killed during recent protests and riots in Oakland, Calif.

Dan Bongino -- in-person witness

Bongino is a former Secret Service member and conservative commentator.

Bongino, a Fox News contributor, has repeatedly spoken out against the “insanity” of defunding police departments.

“People will die,” Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” Monday. “Real people, not Hollywood nonsense, not movie types -- real people, kids, teenagers and adults will die.”

Pastor Darrell Scott

Scott is a pastor at the New Spirit Revival Center and a member of President Trump’s executive transition team.

He co-founded the National Diversity Coalition for Trump in April 2016 and in the White House, Scott has served on the Faith Advisory Board, Prison Reform Council and Media Advisory Council.

Scott has said defunding police departments would be one of the most “irresponsible, foolish, unwise decisions” ever made.

The witnesses recommended by Democrats are:

Philonise Floyd, brother to George Floyd -- in-person witness

Philonise Floyd will testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday, one day after his brother’s funeral. He has spoken with both President Trump and Joe Biden, and has supported protests and demands for justice but condemned violence and looting.

Benjamin Crump, attorney to Floyd family -- in-person witness

Crump is a civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family. Crump has urged protesters taking to the streets not to “cooperate with evil,” and called for all four officers involved in the death of Floyd to be charged with first-degree murder.

Art Acevedo, Chief of Houston Police -- virtual witness

Acevedo has served as Houston Police Chief since 2016 and also serves as president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. He’s been highly active in calls for police reform following the death of Floyd. He has also spoken out against the “defund the police” movement, saying he believes people in his community don’t want “less policing,” they want “good policing.”

Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund -- virtual witness

Ifill is the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Professor Paul Butler, Georgetown Law School -- in-person witness

Butler specializes in criminal law and race relations at Georgetown Law and is the author of "Let’s Get Free: A Hip-Hop Theory of Justice and Chokehold: Policing of Black Men."

Ron Davis, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) -- virtual witness

Davis is the legislative affairs chair for NOBLE. He also previously directed the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the Justice Department.

Vanita Gupta, Leadership Conference for Civil Rights -- in-person witness

Gupta is a civil rights attorney and the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She previously served as acting assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice and led the department’s Civil Rights Division.

Professor Phillip Goff, Center for Policing -- virtual witness

Goff is the co-founder and president of the Center for Policing and serves as an investigator tracking racial disparities in police stops and use of force.

Marc Morial, National Urban League -- in-person witness

Morial served as the mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002 and is the president and CEO of the African-American civil rights group the National Urban League.