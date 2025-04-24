Trump's First 100 Days
Trump's first 100 Days in images
Trump unfiltered: 100 big moments captured on camera
Published
This article was written by Fox News staff.
More from Politics
Fox News Politics
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.
Arrives Weekdays
By entering your email and clicking the Subscribe button, you agree to the Fox News Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content and promotional communications from Fox News. You understand that you can opt-out at any time.
Subscribed
You've successfully subscribed to this newsletter!