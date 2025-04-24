Expand / Collapse search
Trump's First 100 Days

Trump's first 100 Days in images

Trump unfiltered: 100 big moments captured on camera

By Fox News Staff , Emma Woodhead Fox News
Published
  • Image 1 of 33

    The Bidens welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House before going to the inauguration ceremony on Jan 20, 2025.  (Getty)

  • Image 2 of 33

    Donald Trump tries to kiss his wife, Melania, during his swearing-in ceremony, but her hat blocks him, leading to a viral moment. (Reuters)

  • Image 3 of 33

    Barron Trump became a prominent figure during his father’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 4 of 33

    Trump gets sworn into office. Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)

  • Image 5 of 33

    Trump and Melania share a dance at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, Jan. 20, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 6 of 33

    Trump enters his inauguration parade at Capitol One Arena, Jan. 20, 2025. (Reuters)

  • Image 7 of 33

    Trump signs executive orders in front of a crowd. (AP)

  • Image 8 of 33

    Trump throws pens to the crowd after signing executive orders at his inauguration parade on Jan. 20, 2025.  (AP)

  • Image 9 of 33

    Trump signs his first executive orders in front of a crowd of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)

  • Image 10 of 33

    Trump shows off the letter Biden had left for him as he returns to the Oval Office for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 11 of 33

    Trump is surrounded by executive orders on Jan. 20, 2025.  (Getty)

  • Image 12 of 33

    The Rev. Mariann Budde and Trump exchange glares after she delivers a sermon at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21, 2025.  (Getty)

  • Image 13 of 33

    Trump meets with the Florida Panthers hockey team and is presented with his own jersey after their Stanley Cup win on Feb. 3, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 14 of 33

    President Donald Trump is joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and his son, X Musk, during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 15 of 33

    Trump goes to the Daytona 500 with his granddaughter on Feb. 17, 2025. (AP)

  • Image 16 of 33

    Trump signs an executive order with young female athletes banning transgender women from competing in women/girls sporting events on Feb. 6, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 17 of 33

    Trump on the field at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb 9, 2025.  (Getty)

  • Image 18 of 33

    Trump saluting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025. (IMAGN)

  • Image 19 of 33

    Trump welcomes home Mac Folger in the snow after he was released from Russian custody on Feb. 11, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 20 of 33

    Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Getty)

  • Image 21 of 33

    President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky get into a verbal argument in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 22 of 33

    President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky get into a verbal argument in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 23 of 33

    Trump prepares to deliver his joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025. (Reuters)

  • Image 24 of 33

    Trump delivers his joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025. (Reuters)

  • Image 25 of 33

    Trump's address to Congress is interrupted by Rep. Al Green of Texas, who protested his cuts to multiple government programs. March 4, 2025. (AP)

  • Image 26 of 33

    Trump meets with several hostages freed from Hamas on March 7, 2025.  (Hostage Families Forum)

  • Image 27 of 33

    Trump and Elon show off Teslas on the White House Lawn March 11, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 28 of 33

    President Donald Trump signs an executive order to reduce the size and scope of the Department of Education alongside school children signing their own versions, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 20, 2025. (Getty)

  • Image 29 of 33

    Trump meets Wyatt Hendrickson after his final match at the NCAA College wrestling championship on March 22, 2025. (AP)

  • Image 30 of 33

    Kid Rock and President Donald Trump appear in the Oval Office signing an executive order to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on March 31, 2025.  (Getty)

  • Trump tariffs
    Image 31 of 33

    President Donald Trump holds up a chart displaying new reciprocal tariffs on China and other countries. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 32 of 33

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump meet to speak about key issues at the White House, including the War in Gaza on April 7, 2025. (Getty)

  • First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump host the White House Easter egg roll event for children
    Image 33 of 33

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C., Monday, April 21, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

