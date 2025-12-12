Bennie Thompson says he misspoke after calling DC National Guard shooting an 'unfortunate accident'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After referring to the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., as an "unfortunate accident" during a hearing Thursday, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Friday that he misspoke, and was attempting to make an entirely separate point.

Thompson appeared on "CNN News Central," where he was asked by co-host Kate Bolduan whether he stood by his prior assertion that the shooting was an "unfortunate accident."

"Oh, absolutely not," he replied. "And obviously, let me be clear, I was moving toward the discussion that [Kristi Noem] could not blame Joe Biden on the situation because she approved this person's asylum application and that's where we were headed and so the issue is..."

Bolduan then interrupted the congressman, asking him, "You're saying you misspoke?" "Oh, absolutely. Absolutely," he responded, before she shifted to a conversation about healthcare.

Thompson — the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee — was criticized almost immediately after his comments at the hearing.

On Thanksgiving Eve, West Virginia National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of Webster County was killed, and Andrew Wolfe of Berkeley County was critically wounded, allegedly by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan refugee living in Bellingham, Washington.

During the "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" hearing, Thompson turned to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem after sparring with FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen about the whereabouts of Antifa’s headquarters, to ask who approved Lakanwal’s vetting.

"Madam Secretary, you and the gentleman from NCTC (Joe Kent) reference the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsman being killed," Thompson told Noem.

The secretary shot back: "You think that was an unfortunate accident? It was a terrorist attack ."

Thompson raised his hand toward Noem, replying: "I’ll get it straight – then you can respond."

Noem replied: "He shot our national guardsmen in the head."

Thompson appeared to wince before turning to Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., to ask him to direct Noem to let him finish his question:

"It was an unfortunate situation, but you blamed it solely on Joe Biden. I want you to know who approved the asylum application for this same person."

On Thursday, following the hearing, the White House "Rapid Response 47" account on X also criticized Thompson for his comments.

"Scumbag @BennieGThompson says the horrific attack on our two great National Guard heroes in D.C. was just an "unfortunate accident," the post read.

Fox News' Charles Crietz contributed to this report.