Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Freedom Caucus draws first battle lines in election year government shutdown fight

The group is calling for government funding to extend to 2025

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris is for defunding the police, abolishing ICE: Julie Hamill Video

Kamala Harris is for defunding the police, abolishing ICE: Julie Hamill

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Alex Balekian and Julie Hamill discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' record in California as she seeks the Democratic nomination.

The ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus is signaling it will not help Congress avoid a government shutdown next month unless a short-term spending bill is linked to a bill requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.

The House GOP rebels are also calling for a short-term spending plan to extend until the new year, at which point allies of former President Trump hope he will be in the White House again. 

That puts the group in direct opposition to their more traditional GOP colleagues, including House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., who suggested last month that he would want to finish the government funding process by the end of 2024.

With just six of 12 individual appropriations bills having passed the House, and none yet in the Senate, it is all but certain that a short-term extension of the current year's funding levels will be needed to keep the government open past the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

NEW POLL SHOWS TRUMP, HARRIS TIED IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE: ‘CLOSE AS CLOSE CAN BE’ 

Freedom Caucus

The House Freedom Caucus is already planning to throw a wrench in House GOP leaders' government funding talks. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Even senior Republicans like Cole have admitted that a short-term bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be needed to avoid federal offices shuttering and potentially thousands of federal employees getting furloughed. However, the Monday morning House Freedom Caucus statement, released while lawmakers are in the middle of a six-week-long recess from Washington, shows the beginnings of a potentially messy fiscal fight.

In a new statement obtained by Fox News Digital, the House Freedom Caucus said that "House Republicans should return to Washington to continue the work of passing all 12 appropriations bills to cut spending and advance our policy priorities … If unsuccessful, in the inevitability that Congress considers a Continuing Resolution, government funding should be extended into early 2025 to avoid a lame duck omnibus that preserves Democrat spending and policies well into the next administration."

"Furthermore, the Continuing Resolution should include the SAVE Act – as called for by President Trump – to prevent non-citizens from voting to preserve free and fair elections in light of the millions of illegal aliens imported by the Biden-Harris administration over."

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Johnson Trump

House GOP rebels are calling for a short-term spending plan to extend until the new year, at which point allies of former President Trump hope he will be in the White House again. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The House passed the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act last month with five Democrats voting with every single House Republican in passing the bill. 

However, it is opposed by the White House and likely will not get a vote in the Democratically-held Senate, meaning its inclusion in a final CR would be fighting an uphill battle.

Cole told reporters last month that he would prefer something with wider bipartisan appeal, like supplemental disaster relief funding, to be attached to a CR instead.

"I haven't really thought about it yet, it’s not a big deal to me. But again, if it can't pass the Senate, it isn't going to be an effective CR," Cole said when asked about the SAVE Act. "So a real CR, you know, I'm more interested actually in disaster relief. That's something that I think the two sides can come together on."

AOC DEMANDS BIDEN 'REVERSE COURSE' ON BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION AMID MIGRANT SURGE: 'CRUEL POLICY'

The 118th Congress has seen historic levels of discord over the issue of government spending, with GOP rebels clamoring for House Republican leadership to wield their razor-thin majority to force through conservative policy priorities or risk a shutdown. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, leaders on both sides have signaled that they want to avoid the political ramifications of a shutdown, especially one this close to the November election. 

Last year's spending fight saw the ouster of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., by a handful of his own GOP colleagues after he helped pass a "clean" short-term funding extension in September of last year.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics