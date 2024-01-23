Fox News Voter Analysis: Immigration tops list of most important issues for NH Republicans

Immigration tops the list of issues that are most important to Republican voters – both in New Hampshire and in Iowa.

In Iowa, four-in-ten Republicans said immigration was the most important issue, followed by a third saying the economy and jobs. No other issue comes close.

HALEY JABS AT TRUMP AS NEW HAMPSHIRE VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS: ‘THIS IS NOT A CORONATION’

In New Hampshire the story is the same, with 4 in 10 Republican primary voters saying immigration is their top issue.

On a personal level, what do Republicans think about their own financial situation? As we saw in the Iowa caucus last week, New Hampshire Republican primary voters say they’re in bad shape financially.

Just about 1 in 10 say they’re getting ahead, while more than two times that say they are falling behind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That’s similar to the nearly six-in-ten Iowa Republican caucus goers who said they were just "holding steady" and the third who said they were "falling behind."