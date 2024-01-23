Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Voter Analysis: Immigration tops list of most important issues for NH Republicans

New Hampshire primary voters also revealed how they're holding up financially

Immigration tops the list of issues that are most important to Republican voters – both in New Hampshire and in Iowa.

In Iowa, four-in-ten Republicans said immigration was the most important issue, followed by a third saying the economy and jobs. No other issue comes close.

(Fox News Voter Analysis)

In New Hampshire the story is the same, with 4 in 10 Republican primary voters saying immigration is their top issue.

On a personal level, what do Republicans think about their own financial situation? As we saw in the Iowa caucus last week, New Hampshire Republican primary voters say they’re in bad shape financially. 

(Fox News Voter Analysis)

Just about 1 in 10 say they’re getting ahead, while more than two times that say they are falling behind.

That’s similar to the nearly six-in-ten Iowa Republican caucus goers who said they were just "holding steady" and the third who said they were "falling behind."

