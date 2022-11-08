Fox News Voter Analysis: Fetterman-Oz race sees differences in enthusiasm

Now turning to a Senate race everybody’s watching, Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a tight race.

Fetterman has been reaching out to White non-college voters — but so far a majority of them in our Fox News Voter Analysis are choosing Oz.

Fetterman’s supporters, on the other hand, are more enthusiastic about their candidate — 51%.

That is compared to only 40% who say they are enthusiastic for Oz.

Pennsylvania was one of the most contentious in 2020 and looks like it could be again — some poll closings have been pushed back and lawsuits already filed.

But a majority of voters so far say they're confident their votes will be counted accurately — 7 in 10 are optimistic while less than a third are not.

Turning back to our national results, an unsettling find is that nearly 6 in 10 think life for the next generation of Americans will be worse than life today.

That’s a gloomy electorate for incumbents.

More on the Fox News Voter Analysis to come — stick with Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital for updates.