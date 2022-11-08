Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Fox News Voter Analysis: Fetterman-Oz race sees differences in enthusiasm

Fetterman has been reaching out to white noncollege voters, but so far a majority of them are choosing Oz in the Pennsylvania election

By Fox News Polling Unit | Fox News
close
Fox News Go Video

Fox News Go

Fox News Go

Now turning to a Senate race everybody’s watching, Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a tight race.

Fetterman has been reaching out to White non-college voters — but so far a majority of them in our Fox News Voter Analysis are choosing Oz.

Pennsylvania voters who are white and hold no college degree on who they support for the Senate.

Pennsylvania voters who are white and hold no college degree on who they support for the Senate. (Fox News)

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Fetterman’s supporters, on the other hand, are more enthusiastic about their candidate — 51%.

Voter enthusiasm in the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race.

Voter enthusiasm in the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race. (Fox News)

That is compared to only 40% who say they are enthusiastic for Oz.

Pennsylvania voters worried about life for future generations, Fox News analysis shows Video

Pennsylvania was one of the most contentious in 2020 and looks like it could be again — some poll closings have been pushed back and lawsuits already filed.

Pennsylvania voters on whether they're confident votes will be counted accurately.

Pennsylvania voters on whether they're confident votes will be counted accurately. (Fox News)

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: REPUBLICAN SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS DEFEATS CHRIS JONES

But a majority of voters so far say they're confident their votes will be counted accurately — 7 in 10 are optimistic while less than a third are not.

Turning back to our national results, an unsettling find is that nearly 6 in 10 think life for the next generation of Americans will be worse than life today. 

Voters assess whether life will be better or worse for the next generation.

Voters assess whether life will be better or worse for the next generation. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That’s a gloomy electorate for incumbents.

More on the Fox News Voter Analysis to come — stick with Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital for updates.

More from Politics