Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones

Republican candidate and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the governor’s race. She replaces term-limited Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson. Sanders will be Arkansas' first female governor.

Sanders was the White House Press Secretary under former President Trump from 2017 to 2019.

She defeats Democrat Chris Jones, who is a nuclear engineer and ordained Baptist minister.

After Sanders voted in Little Rock on Tuesday, she told reporters that she doesn't think she ran a divisive campaign and focused on tax cuts as well as other issues that could unite Arkansas residents

Hutchinson has served as the governor of Arkansas since 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.