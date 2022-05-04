Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Poll
Published

Fox News Poll: Majority says Musk buying Twitter is #notabigdeal

More voters think the sale is a good thing versus bad

By Victoria Balara | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter is not a big deal to a majority of American voters, according to a new Fox News national poll released Wednesday.

The survey finds that Musk buying the tech giant doesn’t matter to 62% of registered voters, including 43% who say it doesn’t matter at all.

The acquisition of the social media platform fails to phase majorities of most demographic and political groups, with independents being especially indifferent (70% doesn’t matter).

Overall, 36% think the Musk-Twitter deal matters (20% a great deal, 16% some).

CREATOR OF TWITTER ACCOUNT MOCKING BIDEN ‘DISINFORMATION’ BOARD LAMENTS ‘LAUGHABLY DYSTOPIAN’ SITUATION

When it comes to the outcome of the sale, more voters think it is a good thing rather than a bad thing by 14 points (44% good vs. 30% bad). 

BABYLON BEE CEO BAFFLED AT LIBERAL REACTION TO ELON MUSK'S TWITTER TAKEOVER: ‘IT’S ONLY GOOD FOR DEMOCRACY'

That pro-purchase spread jumps to 30 points among voters who say the sale matters a great deal to them (63% good vs. 33% bad).

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS 

Republicans (64%) are much more likely than Democrats (26%) and independents (37%) to think Musk buying Twitter is a good thing.  The biggest endorsement comes from self-described very conservative voters, with 67% calling it a good thing.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

More from Politics