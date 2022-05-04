Fox News Poll: Majority says Musk buying Twitter is #notabigdeal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter is not a big deal to a majority of American voters, according to a new Fox News national poll released Wednesday.

The survey finds that Musk buying the tech giant doesn’t matter to 62% of registered voters, including 43% who say it doesn’t matter at all.

The acquisition of the social media platform fails to phase majorities of most demographic and political groups, with independents being especially indifferent (70% doesn’t matter).

Overall, 36% think the Musk-Twitter deal matters (20% a great deal, 16% some).

When it comes to the outcome of the sale, more voters think it is a good thing rather than a bad thing by 14 points (44% good vs. 30% bad).

That pro-purchase spread jumps to 30 points among voters who say the sale matters a great deal to them (63% good vs. 33% bad).

Republicans (64%) are much more likely than Democrats (26%) and independents (37%) to think Musk buying Twitter is a good thing. The biggest endorsement comes from self-described very conservative voters, with 67% calling it a good thing.

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.