Fox News Politics: Trump Shooting Interim Report

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Here's what's happening…

- House GOP blasts Harris' 2019 position on transgender migrants…

- Gavin Newsom's wife's relatives hosting Trump fundraiser…

- Nikki Haley slams PAC using her name…

An Appalling Security Failure

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., predicted that Americans will be "shocked" and "appalled" when lawmakers release their interim report on the assassination attempt on former President Trump and the security failures of those involved in protecting the GOP presidential nominee.

Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe provided senators with an update Thursday on the investigation into the failed assassination in a closed-door meeting.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., predicted that Americans will be "shocked" and "appalled" when lawmakers release their interim report on the assassination attempt on former President Trump and the security failures of those involved in protecting the GOP presidential nominee.

Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe provided senators with an update Thursday on the investigation into the failed assassination in a closed-door meeting .…Read more

White House

PLAN FOR DELAYS: Biden admin pushes to put off enforcement of ID rules for boarding planes, entering federal buildings after 9/11 anniversary …Read more

COLD SHOULDERS: Slain jogger's mom calls out Biden-Harris for ignoring them after migrant murder …Read more

'TERROR AND MISERY': Harris' support for Palestinian state rewards terrorism, experts warn …Read more

Capitol Hill

'STOP WEIRD': House GOP knocks Harris' controversial 2019 position on transgender migrants …Read more

'FAILED POLICIES': James Comer ratchets up pressure on Harris with weeks until Election Day …Read more

AMERICA FIRST: GOP bill targeting critical 'loophole' helping top US adversary passes after clash with Dems …Read more

RIOT CONTROL: Secret Service to ramp up security on Jan. 6, 2025, to avoid another riot at the Capitol …Read more

ORGANIZED CRIME: More than 75 lawmakers press DHS on organized retail theft …Read more

FOLLOW THE LEADER?: Rep. Jared Moskowitz says Trump should consider dropping out of race following debate …Read more

Tales from the Trail

FAMILY TIES: Newsom's wife's relatives reportedly hosting Trump fundraiser in California …Read more

'TIRED' LINE OF ATTACK: Democrats brush off concerns of Kamala Harris' policy flip-flops, call criticisms 'overblown' …Read more

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: Trump loses his edge as we brace again for post-debate impact …Read more

BUSH AG FOR HARRIS: Alberto Gonzales becomes latest Bush alum to endorse Harris …Read more

TESTER TUMBLES: Top handicapper gives GOP candidate Tim Sheehy edge against Sen. Jon Tester in Montana …Read more

MOVING NUMBERS: Over 330,000 people clicked Taylor Swift's voter registration link after her Kamala Harris endorsement …Read more

'DECEPTIVE AND WRONG': Nikki Haley slams PAC using her name to support Harris in swing states …Read more

'BEHIND THE SCENES': Flashback: In 2019 Harris boasted of helping 'every' trans inmate in California get access to gender surgery …Read more

'NO EATING DOGS OR CATS': President Biden drew laughs from Pa. crowd while donning Trump hat, cracking odd joke …Read more

FLIP-FLOP: Border wall spotlighted in Texas Dem's Senate ad after he called it a ‘racist wall’ …Read more

NEXT STOPS: After the presidential debate, here's where Trump and Harris are campaigning next …Read more

SIZE MATTERS: Harris campaign and Democrats aim to tweak Trump again over crowd size …Read more

Across America

HAND OUTS: CA commission to vote on giving phone subsidies to illegal immigrants …Read more

'RADICAL TRANS AGENDA': Riley Gaines stars in new Hawley ad against Dem opponent …Read more

NEW QUESTIONS ARISE: Virginia Democrat's military resume under scrutiny amid concerns over his campaign finances …Read more

UNRELIABLE: Majority of Americans don't trust AI election info: poll …Read more

'COMPLETELY LEFT OUT': 9/11 survivors say federal gov should do more to reach out to victims …Read more

TRACKED DOWN: Illegal immigrant charged with several crimes was released at US border last year …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.