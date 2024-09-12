Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

'Legacy of incompetence': Comer unveils wide-ranging hearing on Biden-Harris 'failed record'

House Oversight Committee hearing next week will examine Biden-Harris administration's 'failed record'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris gave 'no real specifics' on her economic policy during debate: Mark Penn Video

Kamala Harris gave 'no real specifics' on her economic policy during debate: Mark Penn

GOPAC Chairman David Avella and Stagwell CEO Mark Penn joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss why some voters are unsatisfied with Harris' plan for the economy as the cost of living continues to rise and questions surrounding a second debate.

FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee is planning a hearing next week broadly targeting Biden-Harris administration policies and their effect on Americans, Fox News Digital has learned.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is scheduling the hearing – titled, "A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures" – for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Comer accused President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of causing "skyrocketing inflation, the worst border crisis in American history, high energy prices, chaos around the world, and rampant waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement at federal agencies," in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

IN THE TRUMP-HARRIS FACEOFF THERE WAS A CLEAR WINNER BUT DON'T BELIEVE THIS ELECTION IS OVER

James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announces a hearing on the Biden administration's policy "failures." (Getty Images)

"Simply put, everything President Biden and Vice President Harris touches fails," Comer said. 

"Next week’s hearing will examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed record and what can be done to reverse the damage this Administration has caused."

It comes as House Republicans ramp up their scrutiny of Harris in the weeks since she became the Democrats' 2024 presidential nominee, replacing Biden after he dropped out of the race.

HARRIS TELLS TRUMP HE'S 'NOT RUNNING AGAINST JOE BIDEN' DURING DEBATE

Harris ABC debate

Harris is the Democrats' 2024 presidential nominee. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republicans have also seized on Harris' own past efforts to position herself as integral to the White House's most critical decisions. Former President Trump and his GOP allies argue that a Harris administration would be an extension of Biden and his progressive policies.

The House has also held multiple hearings on Harris' handling of the border crisis in particular, and her role as the Biden administration's "border czar" in charge of tackling the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America. 

BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT'S BRUTAL TAKE ON BIDEN'S DEBATE AGAINST TRUMP: 'LIKE A DEAD MAN WALKING'

Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has also been investigating Harris. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Comer has also led efforts to scrutinize the ties that Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has with China.

Next week's House Oversight Committee hearing will include testimony from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member Brendan Carr, Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Mark Krikorian, Meaghan Mobbs of the Independent Women’s Forum, and former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official Mandy Gunasekera. 

