Donald Trump

Newsom's wife's relatives hosting Trump fundraiser in California: reports

Newsom's wife is related to billionaire software developer and Trump supporter Tom Siebel, per reports

By Danielle Wallace
Published
A billionaire relative of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife is hosting a major fundraiser for former President Trump in California on Friday, according to reports. 

Tom and Stacey Siebel are hosting a fundraiser in the Bay Area community of Woodside for Trump on Friday afternoon. Tom Siebel, a billionaire software developer and CEO of his own enterprise AI software company, C3.ai, is a second cousin once removed of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

Tom Siebel has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s 2024 campaign and PACs supporting the Republican nominee, according to the Times and the San Francisco Gate. 

BACK ON THE TRAIL: TOP BIDEN SURROGATE NEWSOM NOW CAMPAIGNING FOR HARRIS

Newsom in ABC spin room

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to journalists before the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Newsom has been a vocal critic of Trump and was a surrogate for President Biden's now-defunct re-election campaign

After taking a hiatus following Biden's departure from the race in July, Newsom resumed campaigning for the Democratic nominee, now Vice President Harris, in Philadelphia this week. 

Trump and Harris shake hands at 9/11 memorial

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with former President Trump on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2024. (Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

KTVU also confirmed Trump's planned attendance at the Bay Area fundraiser, reporting that ticket pricing starts at $3,300, but can cost as much as $250,000 per person. 

HARRIS-TRUMP DEBATE BEING HELD IN EXTREMELY CRUCIAL 2024 BATTLEGROUND

Newsom and wife

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom talk with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 14, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On the heels of the debate in Philadelphia, and attending 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Trump is headed back on the campaign trail on Thursday. He will travel west to Tucson, Arizona, before heading to Los Angeles Thursday night for a fundraiser.

Trump then plans to speak to the media Friday morning before raising more money in the Bay Area and continuing on to Las Vegas for another rally, The Associated Press reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

