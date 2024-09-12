Newsom's wife's relatives hosting Trump fundraiser in California: reports

A billionaire relative of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife is hosting a major fundraiser for former President Trump in California on Friday, according to reports.



Tom and Stacey Siebel are hosting a fundraiser in the Bay Area community of Woodside for Trump on Friday afternoon. Tom Siebel, a billionaire software developer and CEO of his own enterprise AI software company, C3.ai, is a second cousin once removed of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Tom Siebel has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s 2024 campaign and PACs supporting the Republican nominee, according to the Times and the San Francisco Gate.

Newsom has been a vocal critic of Trump and was a surrogate for President Biden's now-defunct re-election campaign.

After taking a hiatus following Biden's departure from the race in July, Newsom resumed campaigning for the Democratic nominee, now Vice President Harris, in Philadelphia this week.

KTVU also confirmed Trump's planned attendance at the Bay Area fundraiser, reporting that ticket pricing starts at $3,300, but can cost as much as $250,000 per person.

On the heels of the debate in Philadelphia, and attending 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Trump is headed back on the campaign trail on Thursday. He will travel west to Tucson, Arizona, before heading to Los Angeles Thursday night for a fundraiser.

Trump then plans to speak to the media Friday morning before raising more money in the Bay Area and continuing on to Las Vegas for another rally, The Associated Press reported.

