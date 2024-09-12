California proposal would give phone subsidies to illegal migrants

Illegal immigrants in California may soon be given access to cell phone bill subsidies under a new proposal.

The state's Public Utilities Commission will vote on Sept. 26 whether California LifeLine, a subsidy program for low-income state residents, should extend eligibility to those without Social Security numbers.

"If an undocumented Californian falls on hard times, they should benefit from this program, just like every other Californian," agency commissioner Alice Reynolds said of the proposal, according to Politico.

The Commission committed to making such accommodations for illegal immigrants over a decade ago but never followed through.

California has long been famous for its social programs assisting illegal immigrants, but Democratic Party leaders have urged lawmakers to pump the brakes as the national platform veers away from open-borders and sanctuary cities.

The state's governor, Gavin Newsom, has even stepped in to kill legislation that may be perceived as too accommodating to foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S.

Last month, the California legislature advanced AB 1840, known as the "California Dream for All" loan program — a bill that, if signed into law, would have given first-time homebuyers up to 20% of a home's value or up to $150,000 as down payment assistance.

Newsom vetoed the bill, citing its explicit intention of including illegal immigrants in the assistance program.

"This bill seeks to prohibit the disqualification of applicants from one of California Housing Finance Agency's (CalHFA) home purchase assistance programs based solely on their immigration status. Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively," Newsom said in the veto letter.

