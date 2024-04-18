Fox News Politics: Trial and Error

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-Critics mock Biden for cannibalism story

-GOP rebels threaten more chaos over Ukraine spending

-Polish president meets Trump amid criminal trial

‘We have a jury’

Twelve New Yorkers have been selected to decide Trump's guilt or innocence in hush money charges from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's prosecution.

The third day of jury selection (the court is not in session on Wednesdays) started with seven seated jurors. That fell five after one juror admitted that, upon further consideration, she could not be impartial and another was dismissed after it was discovered he was once arrested for ripping down right-leaning political posters.

But the court still needs to find several alternate jurors, a process that will resume on Friday.

DEEPENING TIES: Polish president meets with Trump in New York City amid criminal trial …Read more

White House

BIDEN'S BLARNEY: Critics mock Biden for factually inaccurate war story as 'plot of a movie he once saw' …Read more

'A LOT OF TRUMP SIGNS': Biden dismisses reporter's concerns over so many 'Trump signs' in Pennsylvania …Read more

MILITARY SPOUSES: Jill Biden praises agreement to make it easier for military spouse federal employees to work overseas …Read more

SLAM THE BRAKES: 25 states hit Biden with legal challenge over gas car crackdown, EV push …Read more

Capitol Hill

SEEING RED: GOP lawmakers confront Johnson over foreign aid in tense House floor moment ...Read more

BEAT AROUND THE 'BUSH': Squad Dem promotes Middle East 'peace' while hometown plagued by violence …Read more

DEFENDING TIKTOK: Chinese diplomats reportedly met with congressional staffers in hopes to block social media platform's forced sale …Read more

'UNPRECEDENTED': Experts question constitutionality of Mayorkas impeachment trial killed by Senate Dems …Read more

AGENDA 2025: Congressional Progressive Caucus releases extensive 2025 policy agenda …Read more

LEFT OF CENTER: 13 Dems vote against resolution condemning Iran after Israel strike …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BATTLEGROUND USA: Majority of voters in key swing states deeply unhappy with Biden in new Fox polls ...Read more

BAILING ON BIDEN: Left-wing activists take effort to punish POTUS to other swing states …Read more

WARNING FOR BIDEN: Trump cuts into Biden's lead among this key part of the Democratic Party's base …Read more

'A LITTLE BUSY': Biden mocks Trump for legal woes …Read more

Across America

MORE MONEY: Black Chicago voters rip mayor on extra $70M for migrants as recall petition gathers steam …Read more

SHUTTING IT DOWN: Trump lawyers tried to subpoena Stormy Daniels, but instead this happened …Read more

SUED AGAIN: Top aide to NYC mayor faces second complaint based on sexual harassment, retaliation allegations …Read more

TEFLON DON?: CNN legal analyst argues Trump could avoid conviction in hush money trial …Read more

NO GOING BACK: Gender clinic whistleblower says 'doctors acting like God,' kids regret surgeries …Read more

BACKHANDED COMPLIMENT: Kimmel says Biden's zinger against Trump was a 'pretty good one' for a president known for gaffes …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.