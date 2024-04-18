Fox News Poll: Biden and Trump in tight races in battlegrounds Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Majorities of voters in four battleground states are unhappy with President Biden’s job performance and don’t feel they are getting ahead financially. That’s according to the latest Fox News statewide surveys in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The polls were conducted April 11-16 and include over 1,100 registered voters in each state.

The surveys, released Thursday, show the head-to-head matchup between President Biden and former President Trump is tight. The candidates are tied in two states (Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) and Trump is ahead in two (Georgia and Michigan), although neither advantage is outside the margin of sampling error.

FOX NEWS POLL: OVER HALF OF VOTERS SAY THEY ARE WORSE OFF COMPARED TO 2020

In addition, in all four state surveys:

Trump is meeting or exceeding his 2020 vote percentages in the 2-way race, while Biden trails his number.

More voters disapprove than approve of Biden’s job performance by at least 10 points.

Biden overperforms his approval rating by at least 3 points in the matchup, as 10% of those who disapprove of his job performance still prefer him over Trump.

Trump holds a substantial trust advantage on immigration and the economy; Biden holds a smaller edge on election integrity and health care. On abortion, more trust Biden in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while more trust Trump in Georgia.

Biden has a higher unfavorable rating than Trump (except in Wisconsin, where both are viewed negatively by 54%).

Support for third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is below 10% in a hypothetical 5-way race in all four states.

See results from the individual state surveys: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The Fox News Poll is conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R). The battleground surveys were conducted April 11-16, 2024, among registered voters randomly selected from a statewide voter file in Georgia (1,128), Michigan (1,126), Pennsylvania (1,141), and Wisconsin (1,198). Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines and cellphones or completed the survey online after receiving a text. Results based on the full sample in each state have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.