Biden dismisses reporter seeing 'a lot of Trump signs' in PA: 'You're driving in the wrong places, pal'

President Biden was asked bluntly this week if he was in "trouble" in Pennsylvania, as the reporter noted he saw a lot of Donald Trump signs throughout the state.

The president spoke to Nexstar's Reshad Hudson for an interview that aired on Wednesday. Hudson said while driving around the area, "you see a lot of Trump signs, not very many Biden signs."

"Do you feel like you're in trouble here?" Hudson asked.

Biden responded, "Well, you haven't been driving in the right places, pal."

Biden touted his volunteers, his campaign headquarters and said "tens of thousands" of Pennsylvanians had contributed to his campaign.

"Guess what the average contribution is? Less than $200, because almost 97% of all our contributions are from small donors," the president continued.

"He hasn't opened a single headquarters here, we've opened multiple headquarters here. He has no presence here," Biden said, referring to Trump.

Hudson also asked Biden to respond to Trump's claim that Biden was "responsible" for the former president spending all his time in court.

"His lack of ethics has nothing to do with me," Biden said. "I have not once talked to anyone in my administration about Trump's legal problems."

TRUMP SAYS CRIMINAL TRIAL IS HAVING 'REVERSE EFFECT' AS HE CAMPAIGNS AT NEW YORK BODEGA, VOWS TO SAVE CITY

"I have nothing to do with that," Biden continued.

Jury selection for the hush money case against Donald Trump in Manhattan is set to continue on Thursday.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Trump won the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but Biden came out on top in the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former president has a narrow lead over Biden among registered voters in the key swing state, according to a Fox News poll published in March.

In a hypothetical 2020 rematch, 49% of all voters said they would vote for Trump, while 47% said they would vote for Biden. The 2-point difference is within the poll’s margin of error.

Another poll released in April showed Biden ahead of Trump, by two percentage points.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.