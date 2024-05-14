Fox News Politics: The Final Witness

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden rejects "full-term" abortion position

-Speaker Johnson bashes Trump trial in New York

-DeSantis addresses rumor of potential Casey DeSantis candidacy

Cohen on the Stand

Michael Cohen, the star witness in the landmark New York v. Trump case, received some star treatment by the mainstream media following his testimony Monday.

The former lawyer, who will be the final witness in the prosecution's case against Trump, testified he secretly recorded Trump ahead of the 2016 election, admitted to lying and bullying people for Trump's benefit, and detailed the alleged attempt to cover up an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

News outlets and pundits that are historically hostile to Trump had the difficult task of making Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion, come off as credible.



MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos appeared to downplay Cohen’s credibility issues by focusing on the "misconception" that direct evidence is more powerful than circumstantial evidence.

CNN aired footage of Cohen praising Trump in 2016, noting that it was a common occurrence when he was on the former president’s payroll.

"The question is," senior legal analyst Elie Honig asked, following the clip. "Is the jury going to be on board with this narrative that, ‘Well, when he flipped, he made a clean break, and now he’s a truthteller?’"

Cohen is expected to return for cross examination from Trump's lawyers on Thursday.

ALLIES UNITE: NY v. Trump: Trump allies show up to court in full force …Read more

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND UN-AMERICAN': NY court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order …Read more

NOT COORDINATED: GOP Trump allies continue to pour into courthouse just to 'support their friend' …Read more

White House

DRAWING A CONTRAST: Biden doesn't support 'full-term' abortion stance pushed by RFK Jr …Read more

KNOCK KNOCK: Kamala Harris calls on young Asian-Americans to 'kick that f---ing door down' during speech …Read more

'GAME' CLAIMS: Report on U.S. offer of ‘sensitive’ Hamas intel riles critics …Read more

CALLED TO ACCOUNT: State financial officers push Biden on support for Israel amid Rafah invasion …Read more

Capitol Hill

FULL MEDAL JACKET: House Republicans want Trump awarded Congressional Gold Medal …Read more

SLOW GOING: Dem senator's corruption trial sees surprising delay on day one …Read more

'ATROCITIES': Speaker Johnson tears into Trump cases in impassioned speech outside court …Read more

'COUNTRY IS IN CRISIS': House Dems blasted in new ad spotlighting 'extreme' record months before Election Day …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

IN DENIAL?: Biden doesn't believe negative polls as Trump leads in most battleground states …Read more

PRIMARY SHOWDOWNS: Tuesday's contentious primaries setting up crucial House, Senate, general election showdowns …Read more

BURSTING THE BUBBLE: Ron DeSantis addresses rumors about his wife First Lady Casey DeSantis' political future …Read more

VEEPSTAKES?: Trump allies flank 45th president outside NY courtroom …Read more

TRONE DEAF: Racial slur, alleged threat to 'execute' man: The most outrageous moments from this Dem candidate …Read more

Across America

'CARTOONISHLY CORRUPT': Jon Stewart hits Menendez, Pelosi and Hunter Biden during segment on political corruption …Read more

FANI-NG THE FLAMES: Trump co-defendants file bid to kick Fani Willis off the case …Read more

'WE'RE NOT READY': Hunter Biden attorney seeks delay in DE case …Read more

