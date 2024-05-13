'Country is in crisis': House GOP unleashes on Dems with blistering ad marking 6 months until Election Day

FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee unveiled an ad Tuesday morning signaling the six-month mark until the November election and accusing House Democrats of failing on a variety of top issues.

"Under extreme House Democrats, the country is in crisis," the new ad released on Tuesday starts out. "The border is a disaster. The economy is failing. And lawlessness is the new normal."

The ad continues, "Yet amid Democrats’ extremism, Republicans fight for our freedoms. We are six months out from the most important election of this lifetime. Fight for freedom. Fight for America. And vote on Nov. 5."

NRCC rapid response director Macy Gardner told Fox News Digital in a statement that "extreme Democrats will plunge our country into an unprecedented level of chaos if we don’t kick them out of office in November."

"Fortunately, House Republicans continue to fight tooth and nail to halt Biden’s border, crime, and inflation crises."

A spokesperson for the DCCC fired back in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "Facts matter."

"We’ve seen record job growth over the last two years, inflation has come down significantly, and it's Republicans who defend violent insurrectionists and their wannabe dictator in chief as they stand trial," Viet Shelton said. "Only Democrats are fighting to lower health care costs, make the ultra wealthy pay their fair share, support a bipartisan border security deal, and protect reproductive freedom for everyone, everywhere."

"The defining traits of this House Republican majority have been dysfunction, chaos, and a steady sprint to the far-right at all costs – and voters are sick and tired of it," he added.

Democrats continue to hold a major cash advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives, Fox News Digital reported last month, as Republicans attempt to grow their slim majority in the chamber this November.

A bright spot for Republicans, however, is that the NRCC's current cash-on-hand deficit is smaller than it was at the same point in the 2022 and 2020 election cycles . In March 2022, the DCCC had $18.5 million more cash on hand than the NRCC, but Republicans gained nine seats that November. That difference was a massive $31.9 million in 2020, but Republicans still went on to gain 13 seats.

"House Republicans remain in a strong position to grow the majority. Meanwhile, extreme House Democrats continue to support dangerous open borders, pro-crime and pro-inflationary policies that doomed their majority in the first place," NRCC spokesman Will Reinert told Fox News Digital in April.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report