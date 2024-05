Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday shot down rumors that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, would run for governor in 2026 when he leaves office.

The Republican governor addressed speculation about his wife's political ambitions at an event in Coral Gables. Recent polls have suggested that Casey DeSantis would be strongly favored in a hypothetical Republican primary for governor.

Asked about those polls, DeSantis smiled and told reporters, "If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would say, I would characterize it as zero. But, you know, I think it’s because she has had a front row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it."

He went on to say that the reason some people have said the first lady should run for governor is based on her successful programs, including Hope Florida, a service that helps people on government welfare transition back to work.

Casey DeSantis was a constant presence on the campaign trail as her husband, the governor, mounted an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. Political observers and supporters often remarked that the first lady's charisma and inspiring story as a cancer survivor made her the highlight of her husband's events. The couple's young children, ages ranging from 3 to 7, would at times accompany them.

An Ohio native, DeSantis graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in economics as well as a minor in French. Before her husband's election as governor in 2018, DeSantis enjoyed a career as a television host, reporter and anchor.

In an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner in 2023, DeSantis said "humility" is what defined her as the first lady of the Sunshine State.

"I think one who looks at the role with a lot of humility," Casey said. "It isn't about me. It is about being in a position to be able to do good on behalf of the people of this state and hopefully of this country."

A poll released in April by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research showed 38% of Florida Republicans surveyed would support the first lady in a head-to-head matchup with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a firebrand House conservative.

Another University of North Florida Public Opinion Lab survey from November 2023 showed Casey DeSantis with 22% support in a crowded field of potential GOP candidates. However, 40% of respondents remained undecided in that survey.