Fox News Politics Newsletter: US envoy gave Russian aide tips on selling Ukraine deal

US envoy gave Russian aide tips on how to sell Ukraine deal to Trump: report

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave a senior Kremlin official tips on how to sell a Ukraine peace deal to President Donald Trump , a report said.

Witkoff spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Oct. 14, advising him on how Putin should bring up the topic with the U.S. president, according to Bloomberg.

"We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace, and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you," Witkoff was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, in reference to the Trump administration’s Gaza peace deal…READ MORE.



White House

NEXT IN LINE: Bessent wraps up Fed chair interviews as Trump’s decision expected before Christmas

TRADE RIFF: Trump’s record tariff haul meets Supreme Court review as White House braces for a ruling

LEGAL LOSS: Appeals court upholds $1 million penalty against Trump over 'frivolous' Clinton, Comey lawsuit

World Stage

'DANGEROUS': Muslim groups, other leaders demand Abbott rescind CAIR's ‘terrorist’ designation: 'Defamatory'

Capitol Hill

'REALLY IMPORTANT': Mike Johnson: US-Israel alliance is 'really important' for multiple reasons, antisemitism 'must be called out'

Across America

TEACHER'S PLOT: DHS brass slam Virginia Beach principal accused in ‘chilling’ plot to lure, ambush ICE agents

PAST HAUNTS RACE: Texas Democrat — a Latin Grammy winner and party recruit — caught defacing Trump’s Hollywood star

NEW PLAYBOOK: Former Democratic presidential candidate talks about the future of his party after off-year election success

FEELIN THE PINCH: Weakening incomes add new strain to households already hit by high prices

VIDEO SUPPORT: "Unlawful orders" Dem sounds off after slew of vets leave voicemails defending her against ‘treason’