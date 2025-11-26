Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: US envoy gave Russian aide tips on selling Ukraine deal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Noem greenlit deportation flights after judge’s emergency order, DOJ reveals — fueling contempt fight

-Universities, school districts nationwide call for 'decolonizing' Thanksgiving: 'Day of mourning'

-Judge dismisses 2020 election interference case against Trump, granting Georgia's request

US envoy gave Russian aide tips on how to sell Ukraine deal to Trump: report

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave a senior Kremlin official tips on how to sell a Ukraine peace deal to President Donald Trump, a report said.

Witkoff spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Oct. 14, advising him on how Putin should bring up the topic with the U.S. president, according to Bloomberg.

"We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace, and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you," Witkoff was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, in reference to the Trump administration’s Gaza peace deal…READ MORE.
 

Witkoff, Trump and Putin

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images; Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

NEXT IN LINE: Bessent wraps up Fed chair interviews as Trump’s decision expected before Christmas

Trump and Bessent

US President Donald Trump speaks as the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent listens as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty)

TRADE RIFF: Trump’s record tariff haul meets Supreme Court review as White House braces for a ruling

LEGAL LOSS: Appeals court upholds $1 million penalty against Trump over 'frivolous' Clinton, Comey lawsuit

Acting US Attorney Alina Habba of New Jersey

Alina Habba speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday, March 24, 2025.  (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

World Stage

'DANGEROUS': Muslim groups, other leaders demand Abbott rescind CAIR's ‘terrorist’ designation: 'Defamatory'

Greg Abbott of Texas

Greg Abbott (Getty Images)

 

Capitol Hill

'REALLY IMPORTANT': Mike Johnson: US-Israel alliance is 'really important' for multiple reasons, antisemitism 'must be called out'

The House Speaker enters the chamber as the new Congress convenes and leadership negotiations intensify.

Speaker Mike Johnson arrives for the opening of the 119th Congress as he works to secure enough votes to retain the gavel on Jan. 3, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Across America 

TEACHER'S PLOT: DHS brass slam Virginia Beach principal accused in ‘chilling’ plot to lure, ambush ICE agents

Mark and John Bennett and ICE agents in background

Brothers Mark, left, and John Bennett, right, were arrested in Virginia. ICE agents are seen in the background. (DHS; Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

PAST HAUNTS RACE: Texas Democrat — a Latin Grammy winner and party recruit — caught defacing Trump’s Hollywood star

NEW PLAYBOOK: Former Democratic presidential candidate talks about the future of his party after off-year election success

Mikie Sherrill, Zohran Mamdani and Abigail Spanberger shown in a split image

Democrats scored victories across the country in November 2025, with centrist and leftist candidates taking crucial positions. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

FEELIN THE PINCH: Weakening incomes add new strain to households already hit by high prices

VIDEO SUPPORT: "Unlawful orders" Dem sounds off after slew of vets leave voicemails defending her against ‘treason’

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue