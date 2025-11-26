Expand / Collapse search
Veterans flood Democrat’s office with supportive calls as backlash grows over ‘illegal orders’ video

Representative from PA received widespread support from veterans after filming a viral video with Sen. Mark Kelly and others

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Bipartisan agreement on the war is ‘hopeless’ without conversation: Rep. Chrissy Houlahan Video

Bipartisan agreement on the war is ‘hopeless’ without conversation: Rep. Chrissy Houlahan

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the surge of pro-Palestinian protests in Washington D.C. as protestors continue to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

A Democratic congresswoman and former Air Force captain who joined five other lawmakers in a viral video advising servicemembers they could refuse illegal orders from a president shared a slew of voicemails backing her stance.

The video released by six Democrat lawmaker-veterans drew sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump, who called them "traitors," as well as War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who asked Navy secretary John Phelan to formally review one senator’s comments in the clip.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, who represents Chester County and Reading, shared a mash-up of numerous messages praising her and her colleagues for "standing up" for military members at what the lawmakers involved said were tenuous times to be serving the public.

DEM SENATOR WHO BASHED HEGSETH'S QUALIFICATIONS STANDS BY DOD SEC WHO OVERSAW BOTCHED AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL

Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill smile in selfie photo

Gov-elects. Mikie Sherill and Abigail Spanberger take a selfie with Rep. Christina Houlahan. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Several callers were not constituents, including veterans from as far away as Fairbanks, Alaska. Others said they hailed from Philadelphia, Reading, West Chester, Phoenixville and Berwyn, Pennsylvania – along with Baltimore, Maryland, Carlsbad, California, and beyond.

They identified themselves by their military record as well, including Marine vets, infantry vets, a wounded warrior, a Gulf War vet, and descendants of World War I, World War II, Vietnam and Korea.

"I am not a constituent," one said. "I am a veteran."

CALIFORNIA DEM TELLS HEGSETH HE'S AN 'EMBARRASSMENT' TO THE US, SHOULD 'GET THE HELL OUT' OF THE DOD

"Thank you for standing firmly with our service members," another said.

"I just want to tell her I appreciate her comments, and they're right," a third caller said.

Addressing the video’s quote directly, another veteran said they were thankful that Houlahan was "letting them know it’s OK to question orders that seem wrong or illegal."

JEFFRIES BECOMES HIGHEST-RANKING DEM TO CALL FOR HEGSETH TO RESIGN

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan being held back by a police officer

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., is interrupted by Capitol Police while questioning Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., during a House Republican news conference. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I’m with you. I’m behind you."

"You have support and gratitude from citizens across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Thank you. That's all I can tell you. Thank you very much. You're making the commonwealth very proud. I am so proud of all six of you for making that video," several callers added in an edited, composite excerpt.

"I will continue to speak up for you because you continue to speak up to me," another told Houlahan.

SEN. TILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT ROLE IN PETE HEGSETH'S CONFIRMATION AFTER HEGSETH'S EX-SISTER-IN-LAW'S ALLEGATIONS

In response, the White House said Democrats, like Houlahan, were unable to list any examples of unlawful orders given by Trump or the Pentagon when they were asked.

"Because -- there have been none," said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

"It should deeply concern all Americans that elected Democrats are publicly urging the military to openly defy the chain-of-command and the Commander in Chief’s lawful orders to subvert the will of the American people," she said.

On Tuesday, Houlahan said the FBI reached out to House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, who maintain order in the Capitol galleries, requesting interviews with lawmakers in the video.

"President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress," she said.

"No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution," Houlahan said.

REPUBLICAN MILITARY VETS IN CONGRESS ARE ON A MISSION TO GET HEGSETH CONFIRMED

The 'seditious six' should be held 'accountable,’ says Stephen Miller Video

"We will never be bullied. We will never give up the ship," she said, quoting a line from the video spoken by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

The most prominent lawmaker in the video, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., has since been subject to an impending investigation by the Pentagon, according to documents.

Kelly, a retired Navy combat pilot and astronaut, is in the distinct category of a "retired" — requiring 20 years of service — rather than "former," a status that allows the Pentagon to recall him for disciplinary action that could include loss of rank or other penalties.

FOX NEWS POLITICS NEWSLETTER: FORMER ARMY CAPTAIN WARNS DEMS’ ‘UNPATRIOTIC’ VIDEO COULD SPARK CHAOS

Hegseth branded Houlahan, Kelly and the others the "Seditious Six," and his office released a statement saying that all "servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful."

"A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," the War Department said.

Houlahan spent two years on active duty in the Air Force from 1989-1991, and the rest of her career in the Reserves until separating in 2004.

Everything the 'seditious six' are fighting against is 'imaginary': Jesse Watters Video

Her father was a Naval aviator and she herself was born at the NAS Patuxent base in St. Mary’s, Maryland.

Five of the six lawmakers in the video also reportedly received bomb threats to their offices since the release of the video.

Slotkin, Houlahan, and Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., received threats to their Capitol Hill office, while Rep. Maggie Goodlander -- the wife of Obama National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan -- was subject to a bomb threat at her local office in Concord, New Hampshire, according to Newsweek.

