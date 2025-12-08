Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump critic Jasmine Crockett shakes up Senate race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News political content. Here's what's happening…

-Obamacare paying out for tens of thousands of dead and bogus accounts: Watchdog

-Lawmaker urges release of Venezuela strike footage as parties split over whether targets were defenseless

-Trump to unleash $12B lifeline to farmers in new aid package amid China trade reset

Fierce Trump critic Jasmine Crockett shakes up high-stakes Senate race

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, the progressive firebrand and vocal critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate, according to a party spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that Crockett had filed paperwork to run for Senate. She is expected to officially launch her Senate campaign on Monday evening in a race that may determine if the GOP holds its majority in the chamber next year.

Crockett's campaign announcement, which was expected, will likely further rock a high-profile and heavily contested race in Texas , which, on the Republican side, includes incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and GOP primary rivals state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt…READ MORE.



White House

EXEC POWER GRAB: SCOTUS takes up Trump’s bid to fire FTC commissioner at will — a showdown that could topple 90-year precedent

COURT BLOCKS TRUMP: Alina Habba becomes Bondi adviser, leaving role as top New Jersey prosecutor

'TOTAL FAKE NEWS': White House calls report about Trump considering firing Noem 'total fake news'

'PETTY ACTION': Trump HHS changes transgender Biden official's nameplate back to birth name

World Stage

TROOPS LOCKED DOWN: Congress moves to block Pentagon from cutting US troops in Europe and South Korea

MONEY TRAIL EXPOSED: Israel unmasks Iran-directed Hamas cash network in Turkey as Ankara pushes for Gaza role

Capitol Hill

WASTE NOT: 'DOGE is not dead,' defiant House caucus leader declares in push to revive Musk-era cuts

TRADING JABS: MTG defends herself as 'America first' after Trump slams her on Truth Social

MELTING THE FROST: FBI to be under harsh new microscope as Stefanik scores victory in annual defense bill

Across America

'CONTINUE THE FIGHT': Pressure mounts on Mamdani to 'continue the fight' on illicit Chinese vapes flooding NYC

LINES DRAWN: Trump turns up the heat on red-state Republicans blocking new congressional maps