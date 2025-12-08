Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump critic Jasmine Crockett shakes up Senate race

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-Obamacare paying out for tens of thousands of dead and bogus accounts: Watchdog

-Lawmaker urges release of Venezuela strike footage as parties split over whether targets were defenseless

-Trump to unleash $12B lifeline to farmers in new aid package amid China trade reset

Fierce Trump critic Jasmine Crockett shakes up high-stakes Senate race

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, the progressive firebrand and vocal critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate, according to a party spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that Crockett had filed paperwork to run for Senate. She is expected to officially launch her Senate campaign on Monday evening in a race that may determine if the GOP holds its majority in the chamber next year.

Crockett's campaign announcement, which was expected, will likely further rock a high-profile and heavily contested race in Texas, which, on the Republican side, includes incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and GOP primary rivals state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt…READ MORE.
 

Jasmine Crockett of Texas

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was mocked as "low IQ" by President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. (Getty Images)

White House

EXEC POWER GRAB: SCOTUS takes up Trump’s bid to fire FTC commissioner at will — a showdown that could topple 90-year precedent

COURT BLOCKS TRUMP: Alina Habba becomes Bondi adviser, leaving role as top New Jersey prosecutor

Alina Habba speaks at RNC

Alina Habba speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'TOTAL FAKE NEWS': White House calls report about Trump considering firing Noem 'total fake news'

'PETTY ACTION': Trump HHS changes transgender Biden official's nameplate back to birth name

Rachel Levine speaks to a crowd

Rachel L. Levine speaks on stage during the "Takling the Youth Mental-Health Crisis" Panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on Sept. 19, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The Atlantic)

World Stage

TROOPS LOCKED DOWN: Congress moves to block Pentagon from cutting US troops in Europe and South Korea

MONEY TRAIL EXPOSED: Israel unmasks Iran-directed Hamas cash network in Turkey as Ankara pushes for Gaza role

Turkey protest

People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza during a protest rally in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Capitol Hill

WASTE NOT: 'DOGE is not dead,' defiant House caucus leader declares in push to revive Musk-era cuts

Aaron Bean

Congressional DOGE Caucus co-chair Rep. Aaron Bean speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill on February 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRADING JABS: MTG defends herself as 'America first' after Trump slams her on Truth Social

MELTING THE FROST: FBI to be under harsh new microscope as Stefanik scores victory in annual defense bill

Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

'CONTINUE THE FIGHT': Pressure mounts on Mamdani to 'continue the fight' on illicit Chinese vapes flooding NYC

Governor Mike Braun speaking at a podium

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaks during a press conference at the Gary Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. He has called a special session to redraw the state's House map. (Michael Gard/Post-Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LINES DRAWN: Trump turns up the heat on red-state Republicans blocking new congressional maps

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

