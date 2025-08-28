Fox News Politics Newsletter: Documents reveal Obama’s role in Trump–Russia probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What did Obama know about the Trump–Russia probe? And when did he know it?

Newly declassified documents have stated that former President Barack Obama was present for key meetings with his top intelligence and national security officials that led to critical steps in the opening of the Trump–Russia investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have declassified new documents related to the origins of the original Trump–Russia probe at the FBI — known inside the bureau as "Crossfire Hurricane."

Trump has accused Obama of being the "ringleader" of the Russiagate narrative — an allegation vehemently denied by the former president.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a July statement. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one."…READ MORE.

