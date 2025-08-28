Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Documents reveal Obama's role in Trump–Russia probe

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-Trump pick for UN aviation office has long history donating to Dems, Nikki Haley

-CDC official includes pronouns and the phrase 'pregnant people' in resignation letter

-FBI director calls Minneapolis school shooting 'barbaric' domestic terrorism with anti-religious motives

What did Obama know about the Trump–Russia probe? And when did he know it?

Newly declassified documents have stated that former President Barack Obama was present for key meetings with his top intelligence and national security officials that led to critical steps in the opening of the Trump–Russia investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have declassified new documents related to the origins of the original Trump–Russia probe at the FBI — known inside the bureau as "Crossfire Hurricane."

Trump has accused Obama of being the "ringleader" of the Russiagate narrative — an allegation vehemently denied by the former president.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a July statement. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one."…READ MORE.

obama holds hand up

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

White House

BLOATED BUREAUCRACY: Noem hits back at FEMA critics, reveals vision for disaster relief agency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington is photographed Oct. 8, 2024.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington is photographed Oct. 8, 2024.

'CONFIDENT': Blue states deflect blame in Trump probe after illegal immigrant trucker crash kills three in Florida

POLICY PUSH: Vance rolls into another key swing state as Trump's 'traveling salesman' to promote key proposal

Vice President JD Vance sells the Big Beautiful Bill

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a visit to ALTA Refrigeration Inc., Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Georgia.  (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

World Stage

BEIJING BACKDOOR: U.S. agencies distance themselves from Chinese-founded PDF software

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping, China's president, during a news conference with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, not pictured, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.  (Ton Molina/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

ARCTIC SHOWDOWN: Challenger primed to face GOP's longtime Senate dissenter as Trump brings new focus to Alaska

PILOT PERIL: Navy accused of neglecting brain injuries among pilots in new House probe

US Navy Blue Angels and Rep. James Comer

Navy Blue Angels in flight and House Oversight Chairman James Comer  (Navy;Reuters )

Across America 

CITY IN CHAOS: Chicago restaurant owner slams Democrat leaders for not prosecuting violence, says residents are "tired of the crime" 

Chicago restaurant owner Sam Sanchez bashed city and state leadership over crime.

Fox News Digital interviewed Chicago's Moe's Cantina owner Sam Sanchez who said, despite being a Democrat for so many years, he is fed up with crime in the city.  (Fox News / Getty Images)

PRIVACY BATTLE: University of Idaho victims' families ask judge to permanently block crime scene images

DEFYING ICE: Winsome Earle-Sears rebukes Spanberger plan to undo Virginia’s ICE pact: ‘This is not hard’

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks to the crowd during a rally held to announce she will seek her party's nomination for Virginia governor in 2025 at Chick's Oyster Bar in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024.  (Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: Myrtle Beach girlfriend showed up at hospital after allegedly setting beau up for murder, mom says

