Fox News Politics Newsletter: Saving Billions

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…



-Republicans look to abolish TSA in favor of private security at airports

-Trump anti-sanctuary city executive order could target federal funding, says expert

-Reporters say they found Waltz, Gabbard, Hegseth private contact info online

Saving Billions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will lay off about 10,000 full-time employees.

The move is projected to save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually.

What the department billed as a "dramatic restructuring" comes in response to President Donald Trump's executive order implementing the Republican's "Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative."

HHS said it expects a total downsizing of between 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees when combining this latest effort with early retirement and the results of the Fork in the Road, the deferred resignation offer of full pay and benefits until September…Read more

White House

PASSING GRADE?: Where Trump stands among Americans nine weeks into his second presidency: polls

DIRTY JOB: Trump admin to step in to combat Mexico sewage crisis in CA beach town

'REALLY UNETHICAL': Ex-Biden staffer torches 'unethical' Biden team for scripting questions and bullying journalists

World Stage

GOING THE EXTRA MILE: Conservative group warns of high costs as US influence fades in Latin America

'CANDID' CONVERSATION: Colombia agrees to share migrant data with US after 'candid' talks with Kristi Noem

Capitol Hill

BUCKING THE BLUE: 6 Dems vote with House GOP to reverse Biden-era climate rules

MIXED SIGNAL: Dems have long history of supporting encrypted Signal app ahead of Trump chat leak

CUT OFF: GOP member introducing bill to defund NPR after fireworks-filled House hearing

'SHADY DEAL': Comer probes NGOs that received $20B in Biden EPA grants despite almost no revenue: 'Shady deal'

'HOT GARBAGE': GOP senators rally behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, say calls for his firing are 'hot garbage'

'THAT'S NUTS': Hawley blasts 'insane' liberal attorney during Senate hearing on campus antisemitism

Across America

SLASHING RED TAPE: Energy chief slashes red tape that led to 60% cost in inflation, burdened work in 'critical' labs

GLIDE OR DIE: Marine Corps bets on electric seagliders 'invisible' to enemy radar for medevac missions at sea

CLASS IN SESSION: AZ Senate leader calls for federal meeting on DEI ‘window dressing’ at state colleges

POPULAR DEMAND: Most Americans support deporting at least some illegal immigrants, poll finds

INSIDE THE ENCAMPMENT: Macklemore-produced Columbia protest film debuts amid ICE controversy over narrator Mahmoud Khalil

'NO WORDS': Illegal immigrant nabbed by Georgia police after allegedly molesting four children

SEE IT: Bryan Kohberger trial: Idaho student murders survivor draws 'mask' intruder wore on night of stabbings