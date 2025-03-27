Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Saving Billions

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Here's what's happening…


-Republicans look to abolish TSA in favor of private security at airports

-Trump anti-sanctuary city executive order could target federal funding, says expert

-Reporters say they found Waltz, Gabbard, Hegseth private contact info online

Saving Billions 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will lay off about 10,000 full-time employees. 

The move is projected to save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually.

What the department billed as a "dramatic restructuring" comes in response to President Donald Trump's executive order implementing the Republican's "Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative." 

HHS said it expects a total downsizing of between 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees when combining this latest effort with early retirement and the results of the Fork in the Road, the deferred resignation offer of full pay and benefits until September…Read more

Kennedy Jr in hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty)

White House

PASSING GRADE?: Where Trump stands among Americans nine weeks into his second presidency: polls

DIRTY JOB: Trump admin to step in to combat Mexico sewage crisis in CA beach town

'REALLY UNETHICAL': Ex-Biden staffer torches 'unethical' Biden team for scripting questions and bullying journalists

Michael LaRosa and former President Joe Biden

Former Biden White House official Michael LaRosa recently spoke about how his colleagues at the White House manipulated the public and journalists who wrote about former President Biden's age issues. (Paul Morigi/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

World Stage

GOING THE EXTRA MILE: Conservative group warns of high costs as US influence fades in Latin America

'CANDID' CONVERSATION: Colombia agrees to share migrant data with US after 'candid' talks with Kristi Noem

Capitol Hill

BUCKING THE BLUE: 6 Dems vote with House GOP to reverse Biden-era climate rules

MIXED SIGNAL: Dems have long history of supporting encrypted Signal app ahead of Trump chat leak

Waltz, Hegseth, and Signal background

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg published a piece stating he was inadvertently invited to a Trump administration text groupchat discussing the White House's plans to strike Houthi militants in Yemen. (Reuters )

CUT OFF: GOP member introducing bill to defund NPR after fireworks-filled House hearing

'SHADY DEAL': Comer probes NGOs that received $20B in Biden EPA grants despite almost no revenue: 'Shady deal'

'HOT GARBAGE': GOP senators rally behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, say calls for his firing are 'hot garbage'

'THAT'S NUTS': Hawley blasts 'insane' liberal attorney during Senate hearing on campus antisemitism

Across America 

SLASHING RED TAPE: Energy chief slashes red tape that led to 60% cost in inflation, burdened work in 'critical' labs

GLIDE OR DIE: Marine Corps bets on electric seagliders 'invisible' to enemy radar for medevac missions at sea

CLASS IN SESSION: AZ Senate leader calls for federal meeting on DEI ‘window dressing’ at state colleges

POPULAR DEMAND: Most Americans support deporting at least some illegal immigrants, poll finds

CE, law enforcement partners arrest 370 alien offenders during enhanced operation in Massachusetts. (ICE)

CE, law enforcement partners arrest 370 alien offenders during enhanced operation in Massachusetts. (ICE) (ICE)

INSIDE THE ENCAMPMENT: Macklemore-produced Columbia protest film debuts amid ICE controversy over narrator Mahmoud Khalil

'NO WORDS': Illegal immigrant nabbed by Georgia police after allegedly molesting four children

SEE IT: Bryan Kohberger trial: Idaho student murders survivor draws 'mask' intruder wore on night of stabbings

