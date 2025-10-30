Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: 2025 Election Day survival guide

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-New Jersey gubernatorial candidates tout early voting numbers as Trump looms over tight race

-Vance tells Republicans to stop fearing federal power, says Democrats pioneered weaponizing it

-Ex-FBI agents say the bureau used internal probes to punish whistleblowers

2025 Election Day survival guide: Your last-minute roadmap to voting across the nation

While 2025 is considered an "off-year election," without the high-profile presidential showdown of last year or the competitive midterm elections that could shift the congressional balance of power next year, there are more than a dozen local races across the U.S.

Election Day is just five days away. From New Jersey's and Virginia's gubernatorial races, to the New York City mayoral election and California's special election, here's everything you need to know to exercise your right to vote…READ MORE.

A voting booth

Election Day is on Nov. 4, 2025, with high-profile races expected across the country in New Jersey, Virginia and California.  (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

'EVERYONE'S HAPPY': Trump surgeon general nominee confirmation hearing postponed as she goes into labor

President Donald Trump, left, and surgeon general nominee Casey Means

President Donald Trump has picked Dr. Casey Means to be his nominee for surgeon general.  (Getty; AP Newsroom)

GROUND CONTROL: Vance to meet with Duffy, aviation leaders as shutdown 'gravely' impacts crucial industry

SPIRITUAL STAND: JD Vance says Christian values must guide America’s future during TPUSA tribute to Charlie Kirk at Ole Miss

Vice President JD Vance speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.

Vice President JD Vance addresses a Turning Point USA audience at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2025.  (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

TELLS ALL: Kamala Harris suggests Biden 'didn't want' debate against Trump: 'Something was a little off'

TRUMP 1, POLL 0: Trump’s lawsuit moves to Iowa State Court: What’s next in his case against pollster, Des Moines Register

World Stage

CROP TALK: Once a trade war weapon, US soybeans return to China’s shopping list

A view of a farmer harvesting soybeans in Illinois

A combine harvester during a soybean harvest at a farm in Harvard, Illinois on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CHINA'S POISON: Lawmakers race to stop 'next fentanyl crisis' with crackdown on nitazenes synthetic opioids

Capitol Hill

POWER PLAY DENIED: Senate defies Trump on global tariffs as Republicans join Democrats in rare bipartisan vote

Josh Hawley speaks during a senate hearing

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, introduced the bipartisan bill during a news conference Tuesday. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PILL PUSHBACK: Republican senators blast FDA for expanding abortion pill access

NO FREE LUNCH: House Republican says he'll field bill to block all welfare for noncitizens: 'If you want free stuff, go home'

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

TEXAS TAKEDOWN: Trump’s shadow looms over Texas race as Hunt accuses Cornyn of betrayal

Border Protection agents detaining person outside ICE building that is covered in graffiti

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detain a man outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

WILD NORTHWEST: Portland police accuse ICE of inflaming protests, which city claims have not been violent

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

