Fox News Politics Newsletter: 2025 Election Day survival guide

-New Jersey gubernatorial candidates tout early voting numbers as Trump looms over tight race

-Vance tells Republicans to stop fearing federal power, says Democrats pioneered weaponizing it

-Ex-FBI agents say the bureau used internal probes to punish whistleblowers

2025 Election Day survival guide: Your last-minute roadmap to voting across the nation

While 2025 is considered an "off-year election," without the high-profile presidential showdown of last year or the competitive midterm elections that could shift the congressional balance of power next year, there are more than a dozen local races across the U.S.

Election Day is just five days away. From New Jersey's and Virginia's gubernatorial races, to the New York City mayoral election and California's special election, here's everything you need to know to exercise your right to vote…READ MORE.

White House

'EVERYONE'S HAPPY': Trump surgeon general nominee confirmation hearing postponed as she goes into labor

GROUND CONTROL: Vance to meet with Duffy, aviation leaders as shutdown 'gravely' impacts crucial industry

SPIRITUAL STAND: JD Vance says Christian values must guide America’s future during TPUSA tribute to Charlie Kirk at Ole Miss

TELLS ALL: Kamala Harris suggests Biden 'didn't want' debate against Trump: 'Something was a little off'

TRUMP 1, POLL 0: Trump’s lawsuit moves to Iowa State Court: What’s next in his case against pollster, Des Moines Register

World Stage

CROP TALK: Once a trade war weapon, US soybeans return to China’s shopping list

CHINA'S POISON: Lawmakers race to stop 'next fentanyl crisis' with crackdown on nitazenes synthetic opioids

Capitol Hill

POWER PLAY DENIED: Senate defies Trump on global tariffs as Republicans join Democrats in rare bipartisan vote

PILL PUSHBACK: Republican senators blast FDA for expanding abortion pill access

NO FREE LUNCH: House Republican says he'll field bill to block all welfare for noncitizens: 'If you want free stuff, go home'

Across America

TEXAS TAKEDOWN: Trump’s shadow looms over Texas race as Hunt accuses Cornyn of betrayal

WILD NORTHWEST: Portland police accuse ICE of inflaming protests, which city claims have not been violent