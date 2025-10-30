Florida Republican vows to block welfare benefits for noncitizens: 'If you want free stuff, go home'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida says he will introduce legislation prohibiting welfare for noncitizens.

"I am going to introduce a bill to ban all non-citizens from any form of welfare. No Food Stamps. No Section 8 housing. No Medicaid. No Cash Assistance. Not one penny. Not one. If you want free stuff, go home," he wrote in a post on X.

While U.S. citizenship is a constitutional requirement to serve in Congress, Fine recently introduced a separate bill that would prohibit individuals with dual or foreign citizenship from being elected to Congress.

"No person, without regard to whether that person is a United States national, may be elected to the office of Representative or Senator if that person is a national of any country other than the United States," the measure reads.

"In a globalized world, dual citizenship is more common than ever, and while that’s fine for private citizens, it’s not acceptable for lawmakers entrusted with America’s national interests," Fine noted.

Fine, who previously served in the Florida state legislature, was elected to the U.S. House earlier this year after winning a special election.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump had backed Fine in November, writing on Truth Social, "Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!"

More recently, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Fine "is doing a fantastic job representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District" and reaffirmed his "Complete and Total Endorsement."