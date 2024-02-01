Fox News Politics: Haley's homecoming

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What's Happening?
- Pro-Life activists facing heavy prison sentence from Biden DOJ
- Capitol Police elect not to charge in Senate sex tape case
- Nikki Haley says Texas can secede from the Union
Hometown Hero
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley continues to trail former President Donald Trump by a wide margin in her home state of South Carolina ahead of the state's GOP presidential primary later this month, according to a new survey.
Of the potential Republican primary voters who were surveyed, 58% said they currently support Trump, compared to 32% who said the same for Haley.
Ever since the presidential contest became a two-person race, both Trump and Haley have witnessed an uptick in support. A similar Monmouth University poll released in September showed Trump with 46% support and Haley with 18% support among South Carolina Republicans.
Haley has said a couple of times in recent days that she doesn't need to win her home state's GOP primary, she just needs to improve on her 43% showing in New Hampshire.
White House
'MAKES YOU A FELON': Pro-life activist facing heavy prison sentence from Biden DOJ for blocking abortion clinic …Read more
STAFF REVOLT: Top Biden official faces opposition from workers accusing admin of 'genocide' in Gaza …Read more
AUSTIN'S MEA CULPA: Defense Secretary apologized to Biden, American people over lack of transparency with hospitalization …Read more
'THE NERVE OF THIS GUY': Biden repeats sketchy claim about son's death in call to fallen service member's family …Read more
Capitol Hill
SEX TAPES: Senate sex tape: Capitol Police decline to press charges …Read more
BIPARTISAN PUSH: 59 Democrats vote with Republicans passing bill to deport illegal immigrants who committed DUIs …Read more
'BEYOND PARODY': Social media erupts over Dem staffer not being charged for sex tape scandal …Read more
Tales from the Campaign Trail
LET FREEDOM LIVE: Nikki Haley clarifies comments about whether Texas can secede …Read more
'LARGEST GROUND GAME YET': Major pro-life group looks to raise and spend heavily for 2024 elections …Read more
MYSTERY ROLE: Cori Bush's campaign funneled thousands more to husband shortly before DOJ probe announced, new filings show …Read more
DARK MONEY: Biden's top super PAC rakes in millions from anonymous donors for the 2024 election …Read more
Across America
'UNSUSTAINABLE': Stacey Abrams' once-powerful voting rights group faces massive layoffs as it struggles with millions in debt …Read more
FLORIDA RIDES: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send hundreds of National Guard troops to assist Gov. Abbott at southern border …Read more
PACKING HEAT: Indiana lawmaker shows off holstered firearm to students protesting for gun control in state capitol …Read more
'SCANDALOUS CLAIMS': Judge makes ruling on Trump's lawsuit against infamous dossier …Read more
