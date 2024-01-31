Major pro-life group lays out aggressive plans for 2024 elections: 'Largest ground game yet'

FIRST ON FOX: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a group with a self-described mission to "end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives," is looking to fiercely fundraise and spend big money throughout the 2024 election cycle.

In an outline of the plan obtained by Fox News Digital, the group said its goal for the 2024 election cycle is to raise and spend $92 million. In an effort to protect the Supreme Court majority, the group said it will prioritize the presidential election and the various Senate elections taking place in different corners of the United States.

Highlighting eight states where SBA Pro-Life America is looking to spread its message — Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Montana and Georgia — the group said it already has individuals on the ground in six of those states. After the winter months conclude, the group said it will have representation on the ground in Montana.

The work will consist of knocking on over 4 million doors to speak with residents and reaching more than 10 million voters across all eight states. The group said it will prioritize speaking with voters who are persuadable and located in typically low-turnout areas.

Similar other advocacy groups throughout the United States, SBA Pro-Life America aims to communicate with voters through a variety of methods like digital, text messaging, mail, and phones.

Additionally, the group is touting the efforts of its "robust student division," which will deploy in certain areas of the eight target states on weekends, school breaks, and over the summer.

"Life is the human rights issue of our time and the pivotal issue in 2024 elections," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Pro-abortion Democrats have declared they are going all in on abortion on demand through all nine months, as their number one campaign issue. Already, they’re spending unprecedented sums to mislead voters on their stance. Many Democrats now explicitly say they want to ‘Go Beyond Roe’ because it wasn’t enough."

"This is why we must have pro-life candidates that go on offense and communicate the ‘three Cs.' They must be clear about their support against painful late-term abortions; they must have compassion for women facing unplanned pregnancies and they must contrast by exposing their opponent's extreme platform of pushing unlimited taxpayer-funded abortions on demand," Dannenfelser added.

Highlighting the fact that the 2024 election cycle will be the group's "largest ground game yet," Dannenfelser said SBA "will focus on key battleground states to win a pro-life Senate and elect a National Defender of Life as president."

"We will take no voter for granted, whether they are pro-life and don’t vote consistently or can be persuaded to vote pro-life when they hear how radical the Democrats have become," she said. "We must not grow weary in our pursuit to serve mothers and save children."

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that granted federal protection for abortion. That precedent was overturned in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Championed by conservative justices on the high court at the time, the decision sent a shockwave through America and left many voters questioning how the move could impact future elections.

Last April, a Fox News Poll found that 56% believe abortion should be legal either all (32%) or most (24%) of the time, while 43% say it should be illegal except in certain circumstances (36%) or always (7%).