Fox News Politics: Gay resignation

What's Happening?
- Republican House majority whittles down to three
- CIA veteran warns of 2024 interference
- Bill Clinton expected to be identified in released Epstein documents
Harvard's president resigns
Harvard President Claudine Gay announced her resignation Tuesday afternoon — though she said she would still remain on the university's faculty.
Following weeks of scandal over allegations of antisemitism and plagiarism, Gay's resignation brings to an end the shortest Harvard presidency in the university's history.
But Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard alumna who sparred with the Ivy League president over campus antisemitism in December, celebrated the "long overdue" news of Gay's resignation.
Stefanik also said it is "just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history."
White House
'MISS THE MARK': Biden climate agenda faces opposition from key allies …Read more
HERE FOREVER?: Amnesty for illegals remains Dem, admin priority despite crisis …Read more
ROYAL WELCOME: Radical climate group scores White House invite after chasing Buttigieg off stage …Read more
Tales from the Campaign Trail
'LEARNED MY LESSON': Charlamagne Tha God regrets supporting Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 …Read more
TRUMP TOWN HALL: Fox News to host Trump town hall before critical Iowa caucuses …Read more
'SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM': CIA veteran sounds alarm about agency interfering against GOP in 2024 election …Read more
BAYOU BLESSING: The House majority leader just endorsed this presidential candidate …Read more
'NO ROLE': Maine secretary of state denies politics influenced decision to kick Trump off ballot …Read more
COMMANDING FRONTRUNNER: Trump begins 2024 leagues ahead of where he was a year ago …Read more
PANIC MODE: Biden continues bleeding support from key voter groups as Dems sound alarm over 2024: poll …Read more
Capitol Hill
SLIM MARGIN: House GOP's majority officially drops to three seats with McCarthy's resignation …Read more
Across America
'JOHN DOE': Bill Clinton to be identified in previously redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents …Read more
JURY SELECTION BEGINS: Former NRA leader LaPierre, others, face trial after New York AG probe …Read more
VOTING RIGHTS: Maryland county claims school board can create seat only illegal immigrants can vote on …Read more
ROBERTS' RULES: Supreme Court chief justice report urges caution on use of AI ahead of contentious election year …Read more
OVERWHELMING NUMBERS: Migrant encounters at southern border hit record 302K in December, sources say …Read more
