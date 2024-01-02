Charlamagne Tha God regrets backing Kamala Harris for VP, says she 'disappeared' in Biden administration

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said he regretted backing the Biden ticket in 2020, Politico reported on Tuesday, and said he felt like Vice President Kamala Harris "disappeared" when they got to the White House.

Charlamagne, the host of "The Breakfast Club," also told the outlet that he had no plans to endorse President Biden and Harris in 2024, as he felt "burned" over his 2020 endorsement.

"I’ve learned my lesson from doing that," he told Politico. "Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared."

"When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues," Charlamagne continued.

He also said he still receives backlash over his 2020 endorsement.

"‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them].’ Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?" he said.

The radio host endorsed the ticket in 2020 because Biden chose Harris as his running mate. "I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden, I’m voting for Senator Kamala Harris," he said at the time.

"I believe she’s a political change agent, exactly the leader this country needs to lead us in the future. If she’s not, I’ll just be wrong," Charlamagne said in October 2020. "I’m just so tired of old White male leadership in politics."

Charlamagne was joined by Harris for an interview in December 2021 that quickly got heated after the host asked who the "real" president is.

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.

The interview went off the rails as one of Harris' aides tried to step in and end it, but Harris answered the question.

"C’mon, Charlamagne," she said. "No, no, no, no, it’s Joe Biden," she repeated as he tried to give his reasons for the question.

"And don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president. … And it’s Joe Biden, it’s Joe Biden, and I'm vice president and my name is Kamala Harris," she added.

The radio host also said he didn't expect Harris or Biden to join his show for any interviews in 2024, as he also infamously interviewed the president in 2020, which ended with Biden telling listeners "you ain't Black" if they were having trouble deciding between him and Trump.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.