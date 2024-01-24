Fox News Politics: Five takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-U.S. responds to Russian claims over Alaska

-More Republican Senators rally around Trump after New Hampshire

-Biden's new campaign chair previously referred to republicans as ‘f----ers’

Five takeaways from the NH primary

Former President Donald Trump and President Biden each declared victory in Tuesday's New Hampshire primaries , making a general election rematch look even more likely.

From record Republican turnout to intra-party criticism, here are the top five moments from the New Hampshire primaries:

1. Haley vows to stay in the fight

Despite her second loss in a row to Trump and polls suggesting the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina — her home state — would produce similar results, Haley vowed to continue campaigning for the Republican nomination.

2. Trump declares himself the unity candidate

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman following his victory, Trump said he was "very honored" by the support he received from voters, and declared that the Republican Party was "very united" behind his candidacy.

But some political prognosticators indicate that Haley's second-place finish could be a warning sign for Trump.

3. Biden wins New Hampshire via write-in campaign

Biden won his party's primary despite failing to file as a candidate in the state last year, but did so with a massive write-in campaign that saw him carrying around 60% of the vote. But Democratic primary challenger Rep. Dean Phillips isn't standing down.

4. Big-name Republicans turn on Haley

Following Trump's sizable win, more big-name Republicans began calling on Haley to drop out of the race, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel .

"Looking at the math and the path going forward, I don't see it for Nikki Haley," McDaniel told Fox News.

5. Record turnout

The New Hampshire Republican primary saw record turnout on Tuesday despite some reports that low energy among voters would depress the vote.

With approximately 92% of the vote counted, more than 293,000 ballots had been cast compared to just over 101,000 with approximately 88% of the vote counted in the Democrat primary.

White House

‘OUT OF TOUCH’: Biden's 'de facto EV mandate' under fire from large GOP coalition …Read more

'ELECTION DENIER': Biden blasted over 'joke' about who the 'real' governor of Virginia is …Read more

'NOT GETTING IT BACK': US laughs off reports of Putin eyeing Alaska as Russia's 'former real estate' …Read more

'CROSSED THE LINE': Republicans unveil effort blocking Biden admin from tearing down key power source …Read more

Capitol Hill

'UNITE AROUND' TRUMP: More GOP senators rally around Trump after New Hampshire win …Read more

'AN IMPORTANT ISSUE': Border district Democrat warns Biden the immigration crisis will 'absolutely' be election issue in 2024 …Read more

CITY-SIZED 'GOTAWAYS': Hawley probes shocking illegal immigrant numbers …Read more

UKRAINE MEMO: Vance circulates memo ahead of private GOP Ukraine meeting detailing US aid oversight lapses …Read more

'INADEQUATE': House GOP threatens 'compulsory' action against Harvard over its response to antisemitism probe …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BALLOT FIGHT: Hawaii Democrat introduces bill to ban Trump …Read more

'THIS PRIMARY IS OVER': Conservatives warn Haley after Trump's New Hampshire victory …Read more

MANCHIN TEASES WH RUN: Democratic senator says 'people are looking for options' in 2024 presidential election …Read more

'DARK TURN': Ramaswamy warns of the 'sinister forces' at play if Haley stays in race …Read more

BROKEN CLOCKS: Trump, Biden agree on one thing about the Republican primary …Read more

UPHILL FIGHT: Haley allies admit she has 'steeper road ahead' facing Trump in South Carolina …Read more

Across America

VERMONT'S PURSE: Vermont GOP governor proposes $8.6 billion budget, urges lawmakers to avoid tax increase …Read more

GA PROSECUTOR: Trump GA prosecutor in relationship with DA blasted for 'inadequate' info on drug, alcohol use …Read more