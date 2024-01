Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden's newly anointed campaign chair previously had a few choice words about Republicans, calling them a "bunch of fu--ers" while praising Biden's calls for unity.

Biden's team announced on Tuesday that Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, Biden's deputy chief of staff, would pivot from her White House role to his re-election campaign to help steer its operations. The team also said Mike Donilon, a senior White House adviser, would shift to his political arm as its chief strategist.

O'Malley Dillon was not shy about her thoughts on Republicans during a December 2020 interview with Glamour after coming off her stint as Biden's campaign manager.

BIDEN'S TOP OUTSIDE GROUP HAULS IN OVER $200M TO AID UPHILL RE-ELECTION FIGHT

"The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," O'Malley Dillon said at the time. "In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I'm not saying they're not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that."

"From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too," she continued.

O'Malley Dillon has also projected extreme views on firearms on social media, previously saying all guns should be taken off the street while responding to a tweet from failed Texas senatorial, gubernatorial and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke regarding a baby shot in the face.

"My son is 17 months old, which shouldn't fu--ing matter," she wrote in September 2019. "But thinking of that baby with shrapnel is his face almost broke me. GET EVERY ONE OF THOSE G--DAMN GUNS OFF OUR STREETS."

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKERS SOUND THE ALARM OVER BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN: 'NOT REAL COMFORTABLE'

The announcement comes as former President Trump has firmly positioned himself as the dominant GOP force after his showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The moves, however, are unlikely to receive fanfare from Democrat strategists who have been openly critical of Biden's campaign operations. O'Malley Dillon has overlooked the campaign's path from D.C. for months, while Donilon has been involved with its strategy, according to the New York Times, which first reported the news and expressed the actions are more formal than anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm thankful to Mike and Jen both for their service in the White House these last three years, and I am grateful that in rejoining the campaign, they are stepping up one more time to ensure we finish the job for the American people," Biden told the Times.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.