Fox News Politics: First son's first felony

- Trump within striking distance of Biden in blue-leaning state

- Bragg, Colangelo to testify on Capitol Hill

- Biden to ban medical debt from credit reports

Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts

First son Hunter Biden was found guilty on all charges in his historic criminal case focused on his purchase of a firearm in 2018. Though the maximum sentence for his federal charges adds 25 years in prison, as a first-time offender, Biden is highly unlikely to receive that much time behind bars.

The jury deliberated for a total of three hours between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," Hunter Biden said in a statement following the verdict.

